Preparing meals for families of hospice residents, cleaning up a cemetery, and recycling work at a resource center are just a few of the projects Congregation Shaarai Shomayim will be working on during its annual Mitzvah Day.

The day of faith-based social action that includes participants of all ages working on outreach projects within the local community to spark volunteerism will take place from 9 a.m. to noon April 16.

“All members of Congregation Shaarai Shomayim are encouraged to spend the morning performing mitzvot, or good deeds, but doing a mitzvah is a Jewish commandment,” said Bob Houghton, Sh’arim administrator at the synagogue at 75 E. James St. in Lancaster city. Sh’arim is the synagogue’s youth education program. “This is a day for all of us to engage in a variety of community service projects.”

The premise behind Mitzvah Day is based on the concept in Judaism of tikkun olam, or being a model that inspires participants to pursue justice through social activism and acts of kindness.

Mitzvah Day, Houghton said, is a tradition that was introduced to Congregation Shaarai Shomayim 26 years ago, shortly after Rabbi Jack Paskoff became leader of the synagogue.

“It has been an important and critical day of service for our congregation,” Hough-ton said. “We encourage families to sign up together and share the experience of giving back to our community.”

Houghton and Paskoff’s wife, Risa Paskoff, are cochairs of the event.

About 75 families, or 150 people, are expected to participate. A short service at the synagogue will kick off the activities for the day, before participants go out to help local organizations with small projects.

“This is to inspire us to make every day into Mitzvah Day, with lots of adults to be role models for our kids, working with our kids, within our community,” Hough-ton said.

Participants will engage in approximately 13 service projects throughout Lancaster County, including preparing and delivering meals to participants of programs provided by organizations such as Bench Mark Program, Hospice & Community Care, and Power Packs Project. Other projects include cleaning rain gardens in Lancaster city and painting at Lititz Chooses Love.

“Our goal is twofold: One is to make a positive impact on April 16, but also to make our congregation aware of the needs within Lancaster, encouraging volunteerism throughout the year,” Houghton said.