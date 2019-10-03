A Lancaster surgeon has agreed to pay $4.25 million to resolve civil allegations that he received improper kickbacks for referring patients to two local hospitals between 2009 and 2012.
“The alleged improper physician inducements that Dr. (Glenn) Kline demanded, and received, are a form of ‘pay to play’ business practice that could compromise professional judgment,” said First Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams.
But the settlement with Kline, which was announced Thursday, does not include any admission of wrongdoing.
And in a written statement, the doctor’s attorney, Michael J. Salmanson, said Kline negotiated his employment agreement on his own, without legal counsel, and “completely relied” on the former hospital chain’s representations that it was fully legal.
Kline is paying restitution, not a fine, according to Salmanson, and doing it to avoid a difficult and expensive fight and focus on his thriving private practice, Vein Center of Lancaster/Lebanon/Reading.
He said the compensation prosecutors represented as “exorbitant” reflected Kline’s “extraordinary caseload” during a time when the hospitals struggled to attract surgeons.
Others settled previously
Kline’s settlement follows two related ones that sprang from a set of whistleblower lawsuits.
Last year the Health Management Associates Inc. chain agreed to pay $260 million to resolve multiple false billing and kickback allegations against its facilities across the nation.
Of that, $55 million was for two Lancaster County hospitals it used to own, which were then called Lancaster Regional Medical Center and Heart of Lancaster Regional Medical Center.
The Lancaster hospital has closed and the current owner of the Lititz one has no connection to the lawsuit.
And in 2017, a former local doctors’ group called Physician’s Alliance Ltd. and its executives agreed to pay more than $4 million to resolve civil kickback allegations similar to those Kline faced.
Whistleblowers George E. Miller and Michael J. Metts, who were briefly the local hospitals’ former CEO and chief financial officer, will receive more than $1 million as their share of the recovery from the settlement with Kline.
