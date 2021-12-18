Attorneys for the legislative defendants in Pennsylvania’s major education funding trial on Friday appeared to try to paint the School District of Lancaster as technology-rich, with exceptional opportunities for students, on Lancaster Superintendent Damaris Rau’s second day of testimony.

Rau, who spent six hours on the stand Thursday detailing how state support doesn’t meet the district’s intense need for resources, was peppered with questions for another seven hours Friday as the school funding trial wrapped up its fourth week.

The Commonwealth Court case pits state political and education officials against six school districts, including Lancaster, several parents and two statewide advocacy organizations that allege the state’s funding system shortchanges students, particularly minorities and low-income students.

During cross-examination Friday, Anthony Holtzman, a lawyer representing state Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, challenged Rau on issues ranging from the district’s 20-year plan to renovate all of its buildings and its nationally renowned International Baccalaureate program to the technology they house in their classrooms and state revenue per student.

Holtzman pointed out that the district has spent more than $220 million on construction projects in the last 10 years. He also quoted extensively from reports commissioned by the district that lauded its International Baccalaureate program, as well as its award-winning music program. One report stated Lancaster “sets the standard in urban education.”

In response, Rau said the district does some things “really well despite the lack of resources.” However, she said she questions whether the district is doing so right by its students.

“Students do not have access to that education because they are struggling to achieve in reading, math and writing,” she said.

Holtzman also asked Rau about the district’s use of technology, highlighting its one-to-one iPad program and the use of Apple TV in classrooms. Some of those technology improvements came after the district received federal pandemic relief funding to help with remote learning, Rau said.

Using the state’s Future Ready PA Index, Holtzman compared School District of Lancaster to two other county school districts, Conestoga Valley and Penn Manor, that don’t receive as much state revenue per student as Lancaster yet whose students fare better on standardized tests.

Rau pointed out both those school districts don’t serve nearly as many low-income students or students requiring additional services such as students learning English as a second language.

“Because they don’t have the issues Lancaster has … that money can be used in different ways,” she said.

Matt Przywara, School District of Lancaster’s chief financial and operations officer, is expected to testify early next week.