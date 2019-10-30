Today, Oct. 30, marks a full year Lancaster has gone without a director of public works.
Former director Charlotte Katzenmoyer left city employment Oct. 30, 2018. Neither she nor the city has said why, apart from Katzenmoyer’s statement at the time that “things were not working out.”
In March, she became CEO of Capitol Region Water, the municipal authority that provides water and sewer service to Harrisburg and its surrounding area.
Lancaster has been searching for her replacement, meanwhile placing additional responsibilities on two deputy public works directors and a wastewater utility manager.
The department has coped effectively, despite dealing with at least four key retirements as well, city Chief of Staff Jess King said.
The public works department is charged with maintaining Lancaster’s infrastructure, including water and sewer service, streets and parks. Its director, typically the highest paid city employee, oversees more than 200 employees, operating budgets of about $60 million and a capital budget of more than $100 million.
The 2019 budget pegs the position's salary at $148,980.
The administration knew it would be very difficult to find a new public works director, King said.
There is a nationwide shortage of people with the requisite leadership experience and skills, she said, and the city is competing with private-sector companies that typically pay more.
“We were informed that it would take 12 to 18 months to fill this position,” she said.
Initially, the city retained local firm Samaritan Business Consulting to recruit for Katzenmoyer’s position, as well as two others that were filled successfully. The city paid Samaritan $40,246.
Samaritan then introduced the city to a search firm with national reach, Illinois-based GovHR USA, to continue the search for a new public works director and two additional management positions. GovHR USA has been paid $36,850 to date.