Following through on the final warnings it has been mailing out, Lancaster city on Monday began shutting off water at properties that have not made appointments for mandatory water meter upgrades.
Meanwhile, the city is redoubling its efforts to reach the owners and residents who haven’t responded.
About 30 shutoffs took place Monday, and about 50 more are expected through the rest of the week, city Chief of Staff Jess King and spokeswoman Amber Strazzo said.
The shutoffs were scattered and a majority are outside the city, Strazzo said.
Typically, property owners have been sent at least six notifications, King said.
“We do not want to shut water off,” she said.
The water system serves about 47,000 accounts in Lancaster and surrounding municipalities, or more than 140,000 people in all.
The city’s contractor, Grid One, is installing small electronic devices systemwide to allow remote meter reading, which the city says will improve efficiency and accuracy and help catch leaks early. When installers discover outdated meters, they’re being replaced as well.
The installations and meter upgrades are free. In a handful of cases, installers have uncovered plumbing problems that needed to be repaired before the installations could be completed. Those repairs are at the property owner’s expense.
List, map posted
On Friday, the city released a map and list of a little over 2,600 properties where appointments have yet to be scheduled despite multiple notifications, and asked the community for help in reaching them.
The information will be updated every few days as appointments are made, Strazzo said.
David Cruz Jr., administrator of the Southeast Unity community group, said he and his fellow members will do everything they can to help.
They’re putting out the word on their Facebook page, and plan to canvas the neighborhood, knocking on doors.
“People are having issues with the process,” he said — tenants may have done their part by notifying their landlord, and may not have access to their building’s water meter to allow the city to make the change.
Tammy Rojas said she is one such tenant. She lives in an apartment building that is on the city’s list; Rojas said her landlord has been notified.
Rojas, who is a co-coordinator of the Lancaster Healthcare Rights Committee, a grassroots advocacy group for the poor, said it would have helped to start the outreach effort through neighborhood groups earlier. She’s worried that low-income tenants will have their water shut off and be evicted.
Tenants with those concerns should notify the city, Strazzo and King said.
“We will do our best to make reasonable accommodations,” Strazzo said.
The suburban portion of Lancaster’s water system is regulated by the Public Utility Commission, which bars winter shutoffs for low-income customers except in unusual cases. The city generally observes the same moratorium for its in-city customers.
This is a different issue altogether, King said: All that’s being required is a few minutes of access for the upgrade. Typically, shutoffs are reversed right away because the customer finally allows access, she said.
King stressed the multiple notices customers have received, stretching over months. At some point, continuing to defer shutoffs becomes a burden on the utility, she said.
“We just need access to the meters and for folks to help us out,” she said.