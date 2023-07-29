The fee for adopting dogs over a year old at the Lancaster SPCA is $10 through Sunday.

The Lancaster Center, 848 S. Prince St., is open from 12 to 6:30 p.m. and allows walk-in adoptions, which usually cost $300, according to the Pennsylvania SPCA.

About two weeks ago, over 170 dogs discovered at a Monroe County home were dispersed among Pennsylvania SPCAs. The Lancaster Center received 11 young Jack Russell terrier mixes, which brought the number of dogs over capacity.

All Pennsylvania SPCA locations are participating in the reduced rate: the headquarters in Philadelphia, the Danville Center in Montour County and the Main Line Animal Rescue in Chester County.

For more information about the dog adoption process, visit the Pennsylvania SPCA.