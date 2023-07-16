The Lancaster SPCA is overflowing with dogs after more than 170 of them were rescued from a Monroe County home on Friday.

Pennsylvania SPCA’s Animal Law Enforcement team rescued the dogs, among other animals, on Friday, when they were discovered after a person died at an Effort, Monroe County, home, according to a PSPCA news release.

Many of the dogs — puppies and adults — were Jack Russell terrier mixes, the PSPCA said. The team also rescued two chickens, two peacocks, 12 cats, two guinea pigs, one dove, three finches, one parakeet and four rabbits from the property.

The dogs and cats were transported to sites in Lancaster, Philadelphia and Chester counties, according to the PSPCA.

Kisha Reinmiller, site director of Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center, said as of Saturday afternoon, the location had taken in 11 dogs from the house rescue. The shelter has the capacity to hold 36 dogs but now has 41 under its roof.

“I've been here two years, and we have more dogs than we have ever had at once right now,” she said.

The Pennsylvania SPCA is based in Philadelphia, but with so many dogs, the new rescues were split between local locations which were all already near capacity, according to Reinmiller.

Because most of the dogs needed medical attention and the Lancaster shelter doesn’t have a 24-hour medical facility, it received only puppies, Reinmiller said. The 11 puppies in Lancaster are “very small,” she said, ranging from 10 weeks to 4 months.

“They’re doing well,” she said. “They’re happy puppies.”

Before the dogs can be adopted, each receives a physical examination and undergoes spaying or neutering, Reinmiller said. The adoption process is relatively straightforward, allowing interested parties to fill out an application and meet the dog at the same time.

Reinmiller encourages Lancaster residents to come to the local SPCA facility at 848 S. Prince St. in Lancaster to check out the dogs.

“We have lots of other dogs that are ready to go,” she said. “They’ve been sitting here for months that are great and deserve good homes.”

Anyone with information about Friday’s rescue or any case that involves animal cruelty is asked to call the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Cruelty Hotline, 866-601-SPCA. For more information about adoption, visit the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center’s website.