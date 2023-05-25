The man killed in an East Hempfield shooting over the weekend was the defendant in a years-long homicide trial in Dauphin County, according to court records.

Jordan Scott, 29, was accused of causing the death of his girlfriend, Kenia Nova, in a DUI rollover crash in 2018, five years to the day of his May 20 death on the 2900 block of Terry Lane in the Trailer Village Community.

According to the criminal complaint in the Dauphin County case, state police were called to mile marker 74.1 on Route 81 southbound at 3:40 a.m. Sunday, May 20, 2018, for a report of an overturned vehicle with a fatality. The officer who arrived saw a blue Chevrolet SUV rolled over on the driver side in the grass median between the two lines of traffic.

Scott was present at the scene, and the trooper reported that Scott was “hysterically upset” and had blood covering his head and face. The trooper said Scott smelled of alcohol and was standoffish and irate when he was questioned at the scene. At one point, the trooper reported, Scott got on his knees and put his hands behind his back without being prompted.

Describing the scene, the trooper said Nova's shoes were found together in the passenger-side front seat footwell. The trooper determined Scott and Nova were not wearing their seatbelts before going off the road.

A motorist who witnessed the crash said he saw the van traveling at a speed of 64 miles per hour. After the van passed his vehicle, the motorist said it made a sharp right into the railing and ultimately flipped into the grass median.

Scott spoke with the trooper the next day and said he had been with Nova at the Arooga’s located on North 2nd Street in Harrisburg. The two were together despite Nova having a protection from abuse order against Scott, the trooper noted in his report.

Scott said he was a passenger at the time of the crash and did not remember anything else. The trooper set up further dates to speak with him, but Scott did not show up for any of the meetings, according to the criminal complaint.

Lab tests on Scott’s blood revealed he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.202, far above the legal limit for driving. A corporal with the state police reconstructed the crash and determined Scott was the one operating the vehicle at the time of the collision.

The troopers charged Scott with homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle, as well as 10 other DUI and traffic-related violations, on January 22, 2019. The trial was rescheduled 26 times before Scott’s death this year with the reason listed as the defendant was not ready.

There was an outpouring of affection for Scott after his death, with dozens of friends and family commenting on social media about how much they loved him and what he meant to them. Nova and Scott had a child together who is in custody of Nova’s parents, according to court documents.

Members of Scott’s family declined to speak. The Nova family could not be reached for comment.

Police arrested Jeremy Osorio Melendez, 19, after he turned himself in for Scott’s death May 21, when police identified him through video footage of the shooting. He is currently in Lancaster County Prison and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Brian Chudzik on May 30.

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said she could not comment on a possible motive as the case is still under investigation.