A Lancaster Sheetz has closed due to an employee testing positive for the coronavirus, a spokesman for the convenience store said Friday.

The store, located at 1790 Millersville Road, will be "professionally deep cleaned and disinfected," Sheetz spokesman Nick Ruffner said. Gas pumps will also be sanitized and cleaned.

Sheetz is working with those who may have had close contact with the employee who tested positive, Ruffner said.

All workers will be fully paid while the store is closed.

