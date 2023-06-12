Thunderstorms moving through the area Monday could sweep out the last vestiges of smoky haze from Canadian wildfires and cause localized flooding.

The National Weather Service in State College issued a hazardous weather warning early Monday morning, predicting brief heavy rain with gusty winds up to 24 miles per hour and hail in the afternoon. Meteorologists predict between one-tenth and one-quarter of an inch of rain will fall in Lancaster County.

The Millersville University Weather Information Center said the storms passing through may contain wind gusts of up to 60 mph and could slow vehicle traffic. The weather center forecast calls for up to an inch or two of rain in areas where the heaviest storms pass.

The rain is a change of pace after the county experienced the driest May on record and a hazy early June after Canadian wildfires coated the state with smoke particles, causing air quality to plummet.

Lancaster is experiencing a moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Index. County commissioners enacted a 30-day burn ban Friday to prevent wildfires, prohibiting any outdoor fires including burn barrels, fire rings and ground fires. The ban does not apply to outdoor cooking and grilling or fireworks.

Millersville meteorologist Kyle Elliott said about 2 to 3 three inches of soaking rain across the state likely would take the counties that are experiencing moderate drought to “abnormally dry,” or pre-drought conditions.

“The authors of the Drought Monitor have the final say and consider a multitude of factors in making their decisions,” Elliott said. “There really is no ‘magic number,’ or amount of rain to get the lower Susquehanna Valley out of the current drought.”

According to climatology data from the Millersville weather center, the county is 1.36 inches below average for rainfall in June and 6.89 inches for the year. So far this month, three rain events have produced just .07 inches of rain.

Elliott said flooding likely will not be a concern in the county, as the drought has taken river and stream levels so low. The only areas at risk are low-lying and poor-drainage areas.

The wind and rain could help dispel the remainder of air pollution from Quebec wildfires that created some of the worst air quality in the country last week, when the county’s air was deemed hazardous by the state Department of Environmental Protection.

Air quality in the county is measured on a 500-point index called the PM2.5, with a standard clear-air index falling in the zero to 50 range. Thursday morning, the federal air tracker AirNow rated air quality at 457, near the worst possible end of the scale. As of Monday morning, the county’s air was moderately polluted at 99.

Elliott said the rain and thunderstorms should clear away any smoke and smog and bring in cleaner, healthier air throughout the week.

According to the NWS, showers are possible again Tuesday evening, with a 40% chance of precipitation, and Wednesday morning, with a 60% chance of rain.