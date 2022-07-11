Lancaster city wants a judge to temporarily shut down a troubled private after-hours club, saying its operators fraudulently obtained a certificate of zoning compliance by misrepresenting the business.

The city maintains that Legacy Social Lounge, 317 N. Queen St., is a public nuisance.

“The conduct of (the club’s operators) irreparably harms and affects citizens of the city by disturbing their sleep as well as their enjoyment of their homes and businesses,” the city wrote in its request for a preliminary injunction, filed Thursday in county court.

A preliminary injunction would temporarily stop Legacy from operating until a hearing on the city’s allegations is held.

A message left Monday for an attorney representing two of Legacy’s owners, Marcus Smith and his fiancé, Charisse Perez, was not immediately returned.

Since it opened in October, police have been called more than 50 times for noise disturbances, fights, assaults and shots fired.

At a May summary trial before a district judge, Smith and Perez were convicted of 22 noise violations between them. They said after the hearing they would appeal, though court records don't show any appeals filed.

According to the city’s filing, Legacy said in its zoning application last year that it was proposing a “hookah and social lounge,” which the property had previously been used for.

But “almost immediately it became apparent that the use was substantially different from the use for which approval had been granted” because it is open late into the night, crowds that are often loud and violent gather outside and patrons drink alcohol in public, according to the filing.

The city revoked the zoning compliance certificate in November, writing that “it was granted on the basis of false statements.” The city also said Legacy never registered as a business with the city as required.