Lancaster city wants a federal judge to throw out a lawsuit filed by a man who claims a city police officer used excessive force in shocking him with a Taser.

The man, Sean Williams, 29, of Lancaster, missed the start of his trial earlier this month because he had been arrested after police said they found him the night before in the middle of North Queen Street high on PCP, a hallucinogenic drug.

His attorneys asked for a delay in the trial, saying Williams is seeking drug treatment and had been suicidal.

But the city said Williams has had enough delays, has cost the city money and shouldn’t be rewarded for not following through with his case, including not listening to the court’s directions.

Case details

Not following directions is a key issue in the case.

Police said Williams was shocked by Officer Philip Bernot after failing to comply with directions when police responded to a disturbance involving Williams on June 28, 2018, in the first block of South Prince Street, near West King Street.

Williams, who was sitting unarmed on a curb, has said he was confused by conflicting commands being given by two officers.

Williams is seeking more than $75,000 from Bernot.

In its response to the allegations, the city wrote that Bernot “has had the present suit and serious allegations hanging over his head for more than 1½ years and he is anxious to clear his name and explain that he, like Williams’ counsel, his family, and this court, had difficulty getting Williams to follow direction and be responsible during the incident at issue.”

Williams’ attorney hasn't responded to requests for comment.

City disputes medical excuse

The city also denied that Williams had any medical problems.

“... after failing to appear at trial and perhaps realizing or being advised that he needed a ‘medical excuse’ for his non-appearance,” the city wrote, Williams sought medical evaluations at two hospitals.

He wasn’t found to be suicidal, nor did he meet requirements for voluntary or involuntary admission, the city wrote.

“In short, (Williams) did not have a medical emergency the day of trial — he was high,” the city wrote.

As for delays, the city wrote, one was because Williams had been arrested on a parole violation last summer. His attorneys couldn’t find him for two weeks; he hadn’t notified his attorneys or the court what happened, the city wrote.

Alternative sanctions

If Magistrate Judge Henry S. Perkin in Allentown doesn’t dismiss the case, the city wants the court to either order Williams to pay $10,000 — if he wins — to cover the city’s costs, such as scuttled travel plans of witnesses, or dismiss punitive damages as penalty for his “outrageous conduct” in the case.

Williams initially sued the city and Bernot, both in his capacity as a police officer and individually, for excessive force, failing to provide adequate medical care and racial profiling: Williams is black.

Racial profiling and failure to help claims were dropped and a judge dismissed the excessive-force claim against the city and Bernot in his professional capacity.

That means the case is only against Bernot as a private individual. The city is covering his legal costs under its labor contract with police.

After a video of the Taser incident went viral, city leadership began evaluating its community and police relations.

Although Bernot was following the city’s use-of-force policy in place at the time, Craig Stedman, who was then the county’s district attorney, criticized both his actions and the policy.

A revamped use of force policy is now in place, and a group has been working on improving police-community relations.