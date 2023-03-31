Lancaster Science Factory’s free 11th annual Science is Amazing! Fair returns April 23 with hands-on science exhibits and science, technology and math activities.

Families can now sign their students up for one of two sessions – 12 to 2 p.m. or 3 to 5 p.m. – through Eventbrite.

In past years, the event has drawn at least 1,000 and sometimes more than 2,000 to the Science Factory at 454 New Holland Ave. in Lancaster city.

The interactive science center brings in guests and new exhibits, including a “Chemistry Magic” exhibit hosted by Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories, “Scratch Coding” from the Cargas software company and “Pollinator Plinko and Ecosystem Jenga” games hosted by the Lancaster Conservancy.

The science factory has also scheduled at least 30 week-long summer camps available either in the morning or afternoon offering STEM instruction and activities each day.

Families must pay $165 per camper but scholarships are available for those with financial needs. Learn more about the science factory’s summer camps and sign up at https://lanc.news/SciFactoryCamps, email info@tlsf.org or call (717) 509-6363.