Lancaster Science Factory is offering half-day science, technology, engineering and math camps Dec. 27 through 31 for area children in grades kindergarten through eight.

Camps include the Toy Deconstruction Lab, Extreme Engineers., Winter Slime, 3D Battle Bots and more.

Sessions run from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. for $35 per half day. Discounts are available for full day enrollments, and those campers will need to bring a lunch.

Scholarships are available for families in need and can be accessed at lancastersciencefactory.org/wintercamp or by visiting the Science Factory in person at 454 New Holland Ave.

For information about the camps is available online at lancastersciencefactory.org/wintercamp.