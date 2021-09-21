All School District of Lancaster employees who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 must be tested up to two times per week, according to a resolution approved by the school board Tuesday night.

While the measure — the first of its kind in Lancaster County — was passed by a unanimous vote with only a handful of people in attendance, it could have a significant impact if unvaccinated employees choose to leave rather than being subjected to weekly testing.

Testing unvaccinated employees will help keep schools safe and, consequently, open for in-person learning, school board members said prior to the vote.

“Without having full vaccination, the best way to make sure that COVID is not being brought into our schools is to test people,” school board President Edith Gallagher said.

Board member David Parry said the board owes it to students to create the safest environment possible for the district’s 19 schools and their nearly 11,000 students. One of the best ways to do that, he said, is to prevent exposure and risk among the unvaccinated.

Currently, children 12 years old and younger are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The COVID risk has now transferred to kids who are unable to be vaccinated,” Parry said, adding that the “biggest danger to our kids are the unvaccinated.”

The school district has 1,600 employees. It’s unclear how many of them are vaccinated because reporting their vaccination status was optional for employees, a school district spokesperson said after the meeting.

Not everyone is thrilled with the new policy — which goes into effect “as soon as practicable,” according to the resolution approved Tuesday night — including a number of teachers.

About 700 teachers responded to a survey soliciting feedback about the required testing proposal, according to Lancaster Education Association President Jason Molloy. In total, there are about 910 teachers in the school district, he said.

In his comments to the board, Molloy said 93 teachers expressed they would seek other employment if the school board passed the testing policy. Fifteen, he said, would “immediately resign their position.”

“As you know, we are short-staffed now,” Molloy said, asking the board to consider the consequences of passing such a measure.

After Molloy spoke, Parry pointed out that the vast majority of teachers signaled support for required testing. Following the meeting, Molloy confirmed that was true; however, more than 500 of the teachers who responded to the survey were vaccinated, he said.

Leira Colon, an employee at Washington Elementary School, addressed the board via Zoom. She has no problem with wearing a mask — something that’s been required since the school year began — but she draws the line at required testing or vaccination, Colon said.

“The moment you decide that, I’m going to resign,” she said.

The resolution states employees may seek an exemption for possible medical or religious objections. Any nonexempt employees who fail to comply with the directive will be subject to disciplinary action, up to and including dismissal, the resolution states.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether employees would have to pay for testing. The resolution states the school district administration will determine the “testing methodology.”

An initial draft of the resolution stated that unvaccinated employees must be tested twice per week. Parry, however, made a successful motion to revise the language to state “up to two times per regular workweek.” Parry said after the meeting the motion was meant to offer flexibility to those with scheduling conflicts who are unable to get tested twice in a week.