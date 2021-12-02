Two top officials with the School District of Lancaster are expected to testify next week in a Commonwealth Court trial that could significantly alter the way schools are funded in Pennsylvania.

Now in its second week, the trial is based on a lawsuit lodged against state political and education officials by six school districts -- including Lancaster -- several parents and two statewide organizations alleging the state’s funding system is both inequitable and inadequate. It stands to benefit historically underfunded school districts like Lancaster, Conestoga Valley and even suburban school districts like Manheim Township.

School District of Lancaster spokesperson Adam Aurand told LNP | LancasterOnline on Wednesday that district Superintendent Damaris Rau and Chief of Finance and Operations Matt Przywara are tentatively scheduled to testify early next week. It’s not a definite, however, as the final schedule for the week ahead isn’t set.

“She is prepared to be called at any time, or not at all,” Aurand said of Rau.

Rau has been one of the biggest local advocates for changing the school funding system that, critics say, shortchanges students, particularly those from low-income families, Black and Hispanic students as well as students learning English as a second language.

Of School District of Lancaster’s about 10,400 students, 87% are economically disadvantaged, 19% are English language learners and 19% require special education services. About 62% of the student population is Hispanic and 16% is Black.

The lawsuit alleges Lancaster needs $4,510 more per student to reach the state’s benchmark for adequate education funding.

“If our school system is not serving all students, it is not living up to the promise of the (Pennsylvania) constitution,” Rau said earlier this year.

While Pennsylvania has a funding formula that is meant to boost low-income districts and districts with students requiring more expensive services, it only applies to a portion of the state funding.

IU13 official testifies

The trial resumed Tuesday after the Thanksgiving break. Up until that point, testimony has largely been based on the state’s funding system, with Penn State University professor Matthew Kelly highlighting the state’s funding disparities and how they affect students’ chances to meet state standards.

On the stand all day Tuesday and Wednesday was Matthew Stem, who currently is the assistant executive director of the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 but testified based on his previous position as the deputy secretary for elementary and secondary education of the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

Questioned by Public Interest Law Center attorney Dan Urevick-Ackelsberg, Stem on Tuesday clearly linked disparities in academic performance to available resources. Without additional funding, he said, “it’s very, very unlikely that Pennsylvania will be able to close the achievement gaps we’ve seen for decades, particularly for schools with high percentages of students in poverty.”

Stem noted that 37% of Black students, for instance, scored proficient or advanced in English language arts in 2018-19 compared to 71% of white students. He also pointed out that 76% of Black students graduated high school in four years while 91% of white students graduated high school in four years.

Stem is a career educator from Lancaster with more than 22 years of experience as a teacher, principal, district-level administrator and assistant superintendent at the School District of Lancaster and Wyomissing Area School District. He joined the IU13 after six years in charge of K-12 schools at the state level.

In his testimony Wednesday, Stem said funding inequities throughout the state were particularly exposed during the COVID-19 pandemic, when schools were left without proper HVAC systems, technology and space for social distancing.

Students in underfunded districts missed out on learning because of those lack of resources and facilities, Stem said, adding that the billions in pandemic relief funding helped mitigate those impacts, albeit temporarily.

During cross-examination Wednesday afternoon, lawyers for the legislature stated Pennsylvania ranks in the top 10 of state spending per student and, at one point, questioned whether additional funding would improve student outcomes but, rather, line the pockets of district superintendents.

Much of the conversation that afternoon revolved around the state’s academic standards, assessments, career and technical education and the teacher certification process. The legislators’ defense targeted state standardized tests, attempting to poke holes in the reliability of results by asking, among other questions, why the state removes questions if too many students correctly answer them. Stem said he does not believe that happens, but some questions are flagged and reviewed if they are found to be biased or poorly constructed.

Stem’s testimony will likely continue today.

On deck as a witness is Amy Arcurio, superintendent of the Greater Johnstown School District, one of the six district petitioners along with the School District of Lancaster.