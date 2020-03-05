School District of Lancaster admitted Wednesday to violating the state's open meetings law for failing to announce that school board members met in an executive session before Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled meeting.

The executive session was held to discuss personnel issues — one of the seven valid reasons for a closed-door meeting under the law — according to school board President Edith Gallagher. Later that night, the board made an unexpected motion to accept the resignation of McCaskey Campus Principal John Lischner.

District spokesman Adam Aurand said Wednesday said the board “inadvertently” violated the Sunshine Act and called the error a “simple omission.”

“I think it was just an honest mistake,” Aurand said, adding that the district makes no excuse for the error.

The Sunshine Act states the reason for an executive session must be announced in the public meeting either before or directly after the private meeting.

Aurand said the board plans to mention the executive session at the next school board meeting.

Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, suggested that route is in the district’s — and the public’s — best interest.

“The courts have created a ‘cure’ remedy by which agencies that make a sunshine act mistake can avoid liability by re-doing the alleged violation,” she said in an email. “That sounds like what might happen here, and if that’s the case, the agency should announce the issue and pledge to avoid similar problems in the future.”

LNP | LancasterOnline Correspondent Robyn Meadows contributed to this report.