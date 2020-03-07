A school director with the School District of Lancaster has died, according to a statement from Lancaster superintendent Damaris Rau and school board president Edith Gallagher.

The statement said that the district learned on Saturday that Randolph Carney died. The statement did not say how he died.

"During his eight years of board service, Mr. Carney was a tireless advocate for the School District of Lancaster, our students, staff and taxpayers," the statement said.

In September, Carney was recognized by the state school board association for his eight years of service, according to a Facebook post by the district.

"He had a passion for school construction, ensuring our students have the modern facilities for learning they deserve," the statement continued.

Carney, who also went by Randy, was remembered by the school board for being an "extremely kind man and an excellent colleague."

He was a J.P. McCaskey graduate.

Rau and Gallagher ended the statement by sending their "deepest condolences" to Carney's wife, Pam, and his family.

