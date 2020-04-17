When: School District of Lancaster board meeting, April 14.

What happened: For its community budget and committee meeting, the board again met remotely via videoconferencing to practice social distancing.

Budget: Matthew Przywara, chief of finance and operations, presented two options to the board to close a projected $12.36 million deficit in the proposed $235 million 2020-21 budget. In January, Przywara had projected the deficit at $10.3 million, but he said the district has lost $2 million in revenue because of the novel coronavirus.

Option one: The district could raise taxes by up to 3.8%, the adjusted Act 1 index the state allows without seeking voter approval or using exceptions. That tax rate would generate about $2.9 million in revenue. The district would balance the budget with nearly $4.7 million of budget adjustments and by using $3.88 million of the district’s fund balance, a savings account districts are required to maintain. Among the budget adjustments are trimming 34 positions by either not replacing open jobs or furloughs: 23 teaching, eight administrative and three support staff.

Option two: The district could choose not to raise taxes because of the community’s financial strain, Przywara said. This route would require the district to pull $8.57 million from the fund balance. However, the district would have to trim $3.8 million through budget adjustments. This choice would reduce 23 positions: 18 teachers, four administrators and one support staff, but bring no furloughs.

What’s next: The board will vote April 21 on a resolution that would allow the district to furlough employees over the 2020-21 school year, though board members said they do not want to actually enact furloughs. The Pennsylvania School Code requires districts to pass resolutions on their intent to furlough for economic reasons 60 days prior to passing a budget.

Quotable: “It’s just a safeguard option, so we have a lever to pull in case the economic situation gets worse,” Przywara said.

Other options: The board also asked Przywara to present the financial impact for the average property owner for a range of tax increases up to 6.05% and to provide a three-year economic projection because of the economy’s anticipated downturn. Earlier this year, the district asked the state for exceptions to exceed its tax cap, and the state said the district could levy a 6.05% increase without voter approval. The board will vote on a proposed budget in May and a final budget in June.

Meeting: The board will hold its voting meeting on the budget at 7 p.m. April 21 in Room B123 of the McCaskey East High School building, 1051 Lehigh Ave. The public can watch it livestream on the district website and submit questions in a chat box.