When: School District of Lancaster board meeting, Aug. 11

What happened: Board members unanimously approved a state-mandated back-to-school plan, formalizing an all-virtual approach for now. But the board was divided on whether staff members should work from school or from home once classes start Aug. 31. Superintendent Damaris Rau had called for all teachers to lead remote learning from their assigned school buildings, but several staff members submitted comments asking for flexibility as their own children’s schools switched to e-learning.

Next steps: Board members voted 5-4 to direct the district to develop a possible waiver system to grant staff with COVID-related concerns accommodations to work from home rather than take leave for as long as the district remains in the all-virtual mode. The board is expected to review that policy at its meeting on Tuesday. The district’s reentry plan calls for teachers to report Aug. 24.

Background: Rau said teachers working from classrooms would motivate and set expectations for students. She said staff could seek long-term accommodations for documented medical conditions or take expanded leave for child care under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. However, board members Salina Almanzar and Kareena Rios said staff who want to continue teaching but have concerns about being in school buildings need remote-work options.

Quotable: “We should be giving folks a little more grace and trust,” Almanzar said. Board member and retired teacher Lois Strause was one of four members voting against the development of the waiver. She said the district could revisit the issue if it became “untenable” for staff to work in person.

Policy development: The human resources department will share information on COVID-related remote-work policies adopted by other schools and businesses and provide a waiver proposal next week. Rau, however, resisted the board’s direction, saying it was so broadly defined that it would be unworkable.

Other concerns: Rau said district officials are working to connect with the 20% of students who did not engage in online learning at the end of the spring semester. They are trying to address challenges, such as lack of internet access or child care. Board member Ramon Escudero asked for regular updates on that participation rate once this school year begins. The back-to-school plan also lays out a road map to return the most vulnerable students — including those with unreliable internet, special needs and behavioral issues — to in-person classes first.