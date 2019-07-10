A Lancaster Safety Coalition video placed accused shooter Wilberto Melendez at the scene of the homicide.

The camera also captured William Earl Cooper Jr. lying on the South Marshall Street sidewalk after being shot Oct. 27, 2017.

The camera missed the moments when someone fired at the 31-year-old man.

If it had not, the progression of the case could have been quite different.

David Greiner, the coalition’s director of monitoring and evidence, testified at Melendez’s trial in May to how the cameras make 3½- to 4-minute “tours” around and down the roads at an intersection.

Greiner also mentioned the coalition’s hope to get better cameras that would capture more of a scene. The trial ended in a mistrial for a reason unrelated to the surveillance.

On Tuesday, coalition Executive Director Tim Miller said in a phone interview the organization soon will release information on a plan to replace its 170 pan, tilt and zoom cameras with 360-degree models.

“If you have a single camera lens moving around all the time, you are going to miss some things. We are helpful in police cases, but we are not able to provide a full story of what happened,” Miller said.

Camera map Check out a map of the 170 camera locations in Lancaster city.

‘Encouraging’ news

The coalition, which earned its nonprofit status in 2005, is not affiliated with municipal or law enforcement parties. The organization relies on donations to maintain and operate the camera system.

The cameras have been heralded by Lancaster city leaders and law enforcement as helpful tools in preventing and solving crimes.

“The Lancaster Safety Coalition cameras have proven themselves to be very valuable as it relates to criminal investigations,” said Jess King, Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace’s chief of staff, in an email. “Residents and police alike have come to rely on them to solve crimes.”

Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman said the news was “very encouraging.”

“A 360-degree lens would greatly expand the value and provide additional evidence in even more cases,” Stedman said in an email.

From Jan. 1 to July 8, the coalition was able to find and provide video for 414 of 676 requests made by law enforcement, according to Jessica Falk, director of operations.

680 views of Lancaster

The new cameras would include four lenses, simultaneously capturing the full, surrounding scene.

Multiply the 170 camera locations by four lenses per camera, and that’s 680 views of Lancaster city at once, Miller said.

Miller said a few of the new cameras have been set up for testing, including one at Lemon and Charlotte streets and one at Lime and Walnut streets.

The plans are still being developed, and more information — including cost — will be released soon, Miller said.

The fundraising effort is likely to be costly. Installation of the 165 camera set up through 2009 cost nearly $3 million, according to LNP records. The project was funded by hundreds of public and private donors.