The Lancaster Safety Coalition announced Wednesday it plans to replace about 20% of its security cameras overlooking Lancaster city streets this summer and fall with high-definition, 360-degree state-of-the-art upgrades.

“These are pretty much the best cameras you can get,” Executive Director Tim Miller said.

Starting this month, the coalition plans to take down 35 of its 170 existing cameras and replace them with the new ones.

The project includes upgrades to the servers and the rest of the system to accommodate the cameras’ higher data throughput and enhanced capabilities. The total cost will be a little under $250,000, Miller said.

The coalition characterizes the initiative as a “pilot project.” Putting the new cameras in place will give the organization a chance to see how they work and assess the costs and benefits, so it can develop a plan to upgrade its whole network and the supporting technology.

“The fact is, the entirety of our system does need to be replaced,” Miller said.

The plan is expected to include a fundraising component — those details remain to be worked out, he said.

The coalition is a nonprofit supported by donations and is not affiliated with the city, police or court system.

The cameras have been used to provide “video evidence and real-time information on public safety incidents” since 2006, the organization says.

District Attorney Craig Stedman said the existing cameras “have assisted in numerous investigations, including many major crimes” and that the upgrade “would greatly expand the value.”

LNP initially reported the coalition’s interest in deploying 360-degree cameras last month. A couple had already been installed for test purposes, Miller said at the time.