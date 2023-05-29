A Lancaster bookstore helped a couple start a new chapter of their relationship in the first “Matrimony Monday” where it hosts, officiates and photographs up to six weddings in one day.

Ian Darrenkamp and Sarah Ktizmann were married Monday afternoon at Pocket Books on 903 Wheatland Avenue in Lancaster City, the first of what the bookshop owners hope to become a semi-annual tradition. Matrimony Mondays Pocket Books offers eight one-hour slots for couples to get married at the bookstore for $450, including photos, an officiant and ceremony materials. The staff set up chairs for the guests and married Kitzmann and Darrenkamp on the front steps of the store. The slots provide couples the opportunities to quickly pull a ceremony together, invite a group of close friends and leave as newlyweds.

Darrenkamp and Kitzmann have been a couple for nearly four years and began planning a wedding in October, envisioning a larger event with 100 people. But when the couple saw an Instagram ad offering Matrimony Mondays, they jumped at the opportunity. Their guest list shortened considerably and they ended up saving a significant amount of money.

“We wanted to be married,” Kitzmann said. “This has been perfect. Very low key.”

The couple were married within 15 minutes, had photos at the bookstore and planned to celebrate with friends and family at Darrenkamp’s brother’s home that evening.

“If anybody is questioning whether they should or should not do this, like it was so painless,” Darrenkamp said. “I don’t know why you wouldn't do it unless you want the big blowout.”

Jessica Callahan, Julie Ross and Austin Carter, the owners of Pocket Books, were first approached with the idea by Mary Auker-Endres, who officiated the wedding. Auker-Endres is a friend of the owners and an officiant with Journeys of the Heart, a nondenominational ceremonial ministry that offers religious and nonreligious services like weddings, dedications and funerals. Auker-Endres has officiated 24 weddings before Darrenkamp's and Kitzmann’s and has participated in a similar event in Philadelphia called Wedding Wednesdays where couples are married in front of the LOVE statue in Center City in back-to-back ceremonies.

“It ends up being a lot of folks my age who are, like, a little younger, like people in their early 30s or late 20s who just want something kind of fun and nontraditional, usually secular,” Auker-Endres said. “I think people really enjoy them. They're fun and short, and then they can go and do the things that they really want to do, like party.”

The Pocket Books team has been working with Auker-Endres on the concept since the beginning of the year and see hosting wedding services as part of their mission, beyond selling books, to be a community space and bring people together, whether over a story or in wedlock.

“We go from coming up with the idea to it happening usually within a few days,” Carter said. “So this was a long development for us.”

The Pocket Books team is also bringing in other local businesses to provide optional add-ons for the couple, including hiring local photographer Michelle Johnsen, offering flower bouquets from Longbourn Blooms, and they are in discussions with Salt and Light Pastry Co. to provide desserts for guests.

Auker-Endres said there are a wide variety of couples who are looking for ceremonies like this in Philadelphia, ranging from parties of two in jeans who get married and clear out quickly, to couples with 200-plus guests who hastily set up decorations just as their time slot begins. She believes Lancaster could see similar demand for ceremonies that are not quite big, but larger than elopements.

“This is very cost effective. It's cute. It's fun. It's outside, I think people like it,” Auker-Endres said. “So we'd love to see more people come and take advantage of it.”

Callahan said Pocket Books has planned its next Matrimony Monday for Columbus Day, Oct. 9, and any couples interested can contact the bookstore at jess@pocketbooksshop.com.