As it has been doing every year on the Friday after Thanksgiving, Lancaster will close the streets around Penn Square to motor traffic for the Mayor’s Tree Lighting and Tuba Christmas.
The first block of North Queen Street will close at 11 a.m. Friday, city spokeswoman Amber Strazzo said. At 3:30 p.m., the other three blocks around the square will close: The first blocks of South Queen Street and of East King and West King streets.
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The festivities take place from 5 to 9 p.m. The streets are scheduled to reopen around 9:30 p.m., Strazzo said.
City Hall closed Thursday, Friday
City of Lancaster offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29 for Thanksgiving.
There will be no street cleaning either day. Metered and residential permit parking won’t be enforced on Thanksgiving, but enforcement will resume Friday.
The city’s Visitor Center on Penn Square will be closed on Thanksgiving, but open Friday from 9 a. m. to 9 p.m.
Lastly, the Lancaster Parking Authority will offer free holiday curbside parking downtown from Monday, Dec. 16, through Thursday, Dec. 26.