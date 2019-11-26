LNP-PAB-112318-XMAS-TREE-11.JPG (copy)
A crowd fills Penn Square for the Mayor's Tree Lighting and Tuba Christmas in this 2018 file photo. 

 PATRICK BLAIN

As it has been doing every year on the Friday after Thanksgiving, Lancaster will close the streets around Penn Square to motor traffic for the Mayor’s Tree Lighting and Tuba Christmas.

The first block of North Queen Street will close at 11 a.m. Friday, city spokeswoman Amber Strazzo said. At 3:30 p.m., the other three blocks around the square will close: The first blocks of South Queen Street and of East King and West King streets.

The festivities take place from 5 to 9 p.m. The streets are scheduled to reopen around 9:30 p.m., Strazzo said.

