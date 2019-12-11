In a sharply worded Mayor’s Report toward the end of Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Danene Sorace did her best to reset the conversation around the public art planned for Ewell Plaza.

While robust debate is appropriate and welcome, personal attacks on city staff are beyond the pale, Sorace said. So are baseless allegations that City Council broke the law when it overruled the Historical Commission’s recommendation against the project, she said.

The frequently-seen rendering by Miami-based R&R Studios is only a concept, the mayor said. The city is developing “a robust and exciting public engagement plan,” intended to ensure local stakeholders have their say in creating a work that fittingly honors Ewell Plaza’s namesake, Olympian Barney Ewell.

The decision to employ R&R has been made, Sorace said. If the firm attempts to recycle a design used elsewhere, “it is on us,” she said.

“We have an opportunity to fully realize a vision of Ewell Plaza deserving of its name,” she said.

The art would go on the facade of the garage the Lancaster Parking Authority plans to build at the plaza. The parking decks will sit above two stories of shell space for the Lancaster Public Library.

Opponents urge reconsideration

Sorace’s remarks follow a passionate plea by a group of artists, gallery owners and residents for the city to change course, made at Monday’s Public Art Advisory Board meeting and reiterated at Tuesday’s council session.

“This is a big mistake,” and it’s an affront to the arts community that built Lancaster into what it is today, Mulberry Art Studios owner April Koppenhaver said.

She and other opponents say the process that led to R&R’s selection lacked public input and transparency and gave local artists no opportunity to compete.

More than two dozen people attended Monday’s art board meeting. In a wide-ranging comment period that stretched more than an hour and turned contentious from time to time, they raised questions and aired concerns about the project and choice of R&R, whose work is characterized by bright colors and pop art motifs.

Related: FAQ explains art proposed for Ewell Plaza

Photographer Heidi Castillo asked why the Ewell Legacy Committee’s offer to contribute a statue of Ewell had been turned down, and what will be done to ensure R&R’s public engagement is meaningful and effective.

At both meetings, Koppenhaver urged a “mid-course correction,” drawing an analogy to the Apollo 11 mission to the moon.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Don’t dig in your heels and say we have to push this through,” she told the art board. “That’s disingenuous.”

Contract pending

City Councilman Ismail Smith-Wade-El, council’s designated representative on the art board, conceded that the complaints about the process to date have merit. The city has taken heed and is working to fix those issues, he and the mayor said.

Personally, Smith-Wade-El said, he wants to see artwork at Ewell Plaza that the community can be proud of.

“I don’t want the city to give up,” he said.

The parking authority will negotiate a contract with R&R in coming weeks, executive director Larry Cohen said.

R&R was chosen by a committee of plaza stakeholders, a decision subsequently ratified by the art board.

City Council approved letting the project move forward last month. However, in response to the controversy, it specified a detailed public engagement process for R&R to follow.