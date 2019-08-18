Carl Patterson and Michael Prescott say they feel privileged and grateful.
For the past year, the two have been hard at work bringing the “Love Your Block” community engagement program to life in Lancaster’s southeast.
Love Your Block encourages neighborhood residents to organize, collaborate and make connections with local government to solve problems in their communities.
Groups can seek mini-grants to help cover expenses for projects such as trash cleanup, facade improvements and streetscape improvements such as planting greenery.
Video: All about Love Your Block
In Lancaster, Love Your Block started on Howard Avenue, then expanded to the Churchtowne neighborhood.
“I am a big fan,” said Valerie Bradley, who lives on the first block of Howard Avenue, affectionately known as the “no hundred” block.
Bradley, a 28-year neighborhood resident, said she’s always sought to connect her neighbors to each other and build community spirit. Love Your Block has given those efforts a big boost, she said.
Early this month, with help from a mini-grant, more than two dozen “no hundred” residents held a beautification day, picking up litter, placing planters with flowers along the street and installing two public trash containers.
Neighbors are continuing to meet and plan more events.
“We have a lot of excitement going on,” Bradley said. “I have seen a difference in the closeness of the community.”
Lancaster was one of 10 cities selected for Love Your Block in 2015. The two-year program was created by New York-based nonprofit Cities of Service.
It’s housed within the Department of Neighborhood Engagement at City Hall, but is entirely privately funded. Cities of Service provided $25,000 initially, augmented since by more than $50,000 in additional third-party grants and in-kind donations.
Patterson and Prescott run the program on a day-to-day basis. They are AmeriCorps VISTAs, a program sometimes likened to a domestic Peace Corps. “VISTA” is short for “Volunteers In Service To America.”
VISTAs serve year-long terms, receiving stipends set at the local poverty level.
Patterson, 25, is a Franklin & Marshall College graduate. He was part of F&M’s College Advising Corps before becoming a VISTA.
Prescott, 29, came to the U.S. six years ago. Before becoming a VISTA, the University of Nottingham graduate was working with Reynolds Middle School’s after-school program and volunteering for Church World Service.
Both said they love giving back to the community.
The two did “incredible work” getting Love Your Block up and running, said Milzy Carrasco, director of the Office of Neighborhood Engagement.
Bradley concurred: “Whoever follows them has big shoes to fill.”
Patterson’s and Prescott’s terms as VISTAs end Sept. 3. Prescott is moving to Memphis, where his wife, a doctor, has a fellowship. They hope to return to Lancaster eventually, he said. Patterson is still lining up his next gig, and plans to stay in the area.
The two are being replaced by new VISTAs Renee Addleman and Christian Cassidy-Amstutz. They’ll be excellent, Patterson said.
Lancaster hopes to continue Love Your Block past the initial two-year run, and is working on the fundraising needed to make that happen, Carrasco said.