Up on the movie screen, Scott Theurer fried waffles in his kitchen and sat down around the table with his family to eat breakfast.

Similar scenes play out in kitchens across Lancaster County every day, but Theurer’s family is hardly traditional: He and his stepdaughter, Braeden, are recovering from drug addictions.

About 60 people gathered Friday at Penn Cinema in Manheim Township to watch the Theurer family’s story unfold on screen in the 20-minute documentary “No Matter What: A Family Story of Addiction Recovery.”

Produced by Lancaster County Joining Forces, a collection of community groups and individuals dedicated to helping those who struggle with addiction, the documentary is intended to be a tool to advocate for those pursuing recovery.

Theurer, 53, lives in Washington Boro with his wife, Shannon, and their 17-year-old daughter, Devlyn. Braeden and her son, Tyler Bobola, 5, also live with them.

Theurer has been clean now for more than a decade, but his road to sobriety has been long and fraught with obstacles. Theurer’s addiction systematically stripped him of all the things he cared about. His troubles with the law, fueled by drugs, isolated him from the people he cared about.

About 12 years ago, he reached out to White Deer Run, a drug and alcohol rehabilitation program with offices across central Pennsylvania, including a residential program on North West End Avenue in Lancaster.

When he returned home, he was a new person.

“I never knew Scott sober,” Shannon said. “We had to get to know each other again.”

Years later, the curse of addiction would find Braeden, now 29, who moved back home following the death of her boyfriend, Tyler’s father. A near-fatal car crash shook Braedan into seeking recovery herself. She’s been sober now for five years.

Chris Glover, a project coordinator for Joining Forces and director of the group’s children’s initiative since 2020, led the effort to tell the family’s story in a documentary. Lancaster city-based Make/Films filmed “No Matter What” with Prima Design consulting and providing technical assistance.

Following the premiere, Glover hosted a panel discussion with Scott, Shannon and Devlyn Theurer. Glover noted that more than 23 million people in the United States are in recovery.

“The chances are pretty good we all know someone in recovery,” she said.

The Theurers talked about the need for patience and hope in recovery.

“People think recovery is a straight line,” Devlyn said, “when it really has mountains.”

Glover hopes coalition members will organize their own screenings of the film. She said research indicates sharing stories of recovery is one of the most effective ways of reducing the stigma that surrounds addiction.

When Glover initially approached Scott Theurer to share his story, he hesitated. He was afraid to make himself vulnerable on screen, but realized he had a responsibility to share what he went through.

“People told me my voice is important,” he said.