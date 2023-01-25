Lancaster County’s first snowfall of the new year, accompanied by a wintry mix of precipitation, brought a series of minor power outages, car crashes and traffic delays on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in State College said Lancaster received less than an inch of snow. The northern part of the county received the most snow, specifically Elizabethtown with about 2 inches.

The storm rolled into Lancaster around sunrise from the southwest with a mix of rain, sleet, and snow, according to the NWS. Around 11 a.m., the precipitation began to solidify, with a steady snow falling for the next few hours. As the temperature increased, the snow transitioned into rain across the county, and by 4 p.m.,the snow had stopped.

Nearly 470 PPL customers in Manheim Borough lost power late morning for a few hours as the storm moved in. No other major clusters of outages were reported.

Car crashes and speed restrictions caused delays. Around 4 p.m., PennDOT removed the 45-mph speed restriction from all roads.

According to the NWS, Lancaster should expect drizzling rain for the rest of the night. Tomorrow, it’ll be partly sunny and slightly windy alongside warmer weather, in the 40s, that’ll carry into the weekend.