Lancaster County's air quality is the worst in Pennsylvania, according to a new report from Philadelphia-based PennEnvironment.

The report covers calendar year 2018, showing how many days air quality monitors reported elevated levels of ozone (aka smog) and particle pollution (aka soot).

Lancaster had more days that one or both levels were elevated than any other area in Pennsylvania, at 119, the report said. It also led the state in days that particle pollution was elevated, at 105. And on elevated ozone levels it was in the top ranks, at 36; four areas scored higher, and four areas matched it.

"As nurses, we see the impacts of air quality each day. As a mother, I’ve seen the impacts of poor air quality in my own children and among their peers,” Kelly Kuhns, chair of Millersville University's nursing department and member of the Alliance of Nurses for Healthy Environments, said in PennEnvironment's news release.

“Most people understand that air pollution can increase the risk and incidence of asthma and other breathing problems," she said. "These risks are especially significant in our most vulnerable populations – our children and our elderly."

The 2018 numbers are better than those from PennEnvironment's previous report, for 2016, which showed 179 days that one or both levels were elevated — 168 for particle pollution and 46 for ozone.

That's in line with changes shown in a separate report by the American Lung Association, which releases updates annually but uses three-year time spans. Its most recent report, in April 2019, used data from 2015-17 and showed considerable long-term improvement but plenty of reason for concern.

Findings for other areas

Here is what the report shows on number of days elevated ozone, particle and one or both pollution, respectively, for Lancaster and other parts of Pennsylvania.

Area Ozone Particle Either or both Lancaster 36 105 119 Harrisburg-Carlisle 20 102 114 Lebanon 27 91 105 Reading 43 66 96 York-Hanover 36 79 96 Pittsburgh 39 72 90 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington 43 65 85

Want more info?

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

You can download the full report following a link on this page.