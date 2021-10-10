As the curtains fell on the Roots and Blues festival in February 2019, rumblings about vendors and musicians having trouble getting paid began to grow.

Months later, in September, an investigation by LNP | LancasterOnline found that at least 20 people and vendors reported problems with getting paid for their work — totaling an estimated $200,000 in unpaid bills. By then, the 6-year-old festival was attracting dozens of acts — a mix of major international artists, rising musicians and local bands — to more than a half-dozen venues in downtown Lancaster.

The festival was founded and run by Rich Ruoff, a fixture of the Lancaster music scene since he opened the Chameleon Club in 1985. As festival manager, Ruoff was responsible for its debts. The financial hole where the festival found itself in early 2019 was, Ruoff and others say, par for the course for this corner of the entertainment industry, where margins are thin, predicting revenues is difficult and unexpected costs are common.

But at the same time he was pulling the 2019 festival together, Ruoff said his personal life was upended when he learned that his wife, Claudia, had brain cancer.

“It was the worst period of my life, and the business was the smallest part of that. So yeah, certainly, there were bills and people were owed money,” Ruoff, 59, said during a recent interview at his Manheim Township home. The diagnosis followed two heart attacks that Ruoff had in 2017.

Ruoff canceled the 2020 festival in November 2019 so he could care for his wife, but said it would return in 2021. Claudia Ruoff died Feb. 26, 2020. Less than two weeks before she died, some members of the local music scene organized the Fill the Void Music Festival with proceeds going to her medical care.

Debts settled, looking ahead

Ruoff told LNP in 2019 that he was making progress on paying those he owed money.

Two years later, he said he has paid everyone, explaining he personally refinanced the festival, though he declined to elaborate. A team of 25 investors, who he hasn’t identified, are also behind the festival.

Now, Ruoff said, he’s looking forward to continuing to grow the festival.

While he was having financial issues with the festival, some people suggested he walk away and declare bankruptcy, Ruoff said, but that would have meant people not getting paid.

And he didn’t want to let the festival go.

“Of all the things I've ever put together in my life, the festival seems to have the best response. People seem to really love [the musicians] who come in; they just absolutely adore the thing,” Ruoff said.

With such a positive response to the festival, “Now it's just a matter of figuring out: OK, how are we going to make this thing work? How do we manage the debt; how do we get capital to keep growing? And I figured all that out after I buried my wife.”

LNP tried to contact vendors and musicians who had been owed money. The people who responded said they were paid.

One agent, Dennis Graybill, of Ohio-based Black Oak Artists, said while he’s been paid, he would not feel comfortable sending clients to the festival. Before Ruoff paid him what he was owed, Graybill said, he paid his artists out of his own pocket.

And Chris Strayer, whose Lititz company Stray Lights LLC won a $4,440 court judgment against Ruoff in August 2018, said the festival was not a good fit for him. He said he got his money in April 2020.

Others continue to work with Ruoff, which he attributes to the good will he’s built up over the years. Ruoff, it can arguably be said, helped make Lancaster a respectable music venue for a city of its size with his Chameleon Club.

He founded and ran the club from 1985 until he sold it in 2002. The club helped launch bands such as Live, The Ocean Blue and Suddenly, Tammy!

One of those vendors who was owed money and chose to work this year’s festival is Reliable Backline of Hummelstown, Dauphin County. The company provided lighting, backline and sound equipment in 2018 and 2019.

Ruoff called owner Don Intrieri earlier this year to ask if he’d be interested in working the festival and told him he would understand if Intrieri declined, Intrieri said.

“I said, ‘Rich, I’m paid. I’m perfectly fine. I’d be happy to,” said Intrieri, who was owed about $4,000. “He hit a rough patch. He’s a man of his word. I know him. He’s a good guy. There are people who’d say, ‘You're nuts for doing this.’ But you don’t turn your back on friends.”

Intrieri said Roots & Blues’ financial problems are “absolutely not unique” in his line of work, adding, “I’ve been burned by churches.”

Bands, travel and lodging, hospitality, vendors are all costs that have to be accounted for in something the size of Roots & Blues, he said.

“A couple dollars here or there and all it takes is one shortfall in that whole chain of things,” Intrieri said.

Josh Nowak, general manager for Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square and the Lancaster County Convention Center, welcomed the festival’s return, but said he could not talk about any contract matters. The two entities were not among those that sought money in the past.

“We’re very excited to have it return and this is a great community to have musical-type festivals like this,” he said.

The festival, which debuted in 2014, was estimated to have a $3 million impact to Lancaster County’s economy in 2018.