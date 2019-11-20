The Lancaster Roots & Blues festival is canceled for 2020.

In a note on the ticket site, organizer Rich Ruoff cited his wife's brain cancer.

"It is with my sincerest apologies that we have to cancel the 2020 festival," the statement said. "My wonderful wife Claudia was diagnosed last November 2018 with glioblastoma, an awful form of brain cancer. We managed (barely) to put the 2019 festival on but as the disease has progressed it has become clear I won’t be able to be both a caregiver and give the next festival the attention it needs to be a great event.”

When called for additional comment Wednesday afternoon, Ruoff said the note was explanatory and that he would call back, then hung up.

The note said the festival would be back in 2021 and that he'd be in contact with people who already bought tickets.

LNP reported in September that Ruoff estimated he owed $200,000 in payments related to the downtown Lancaster festival. On Monday, he said the approximately $200,000 he still owes consists of loans.

