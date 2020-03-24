A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered after four men wearing masks robbed a Lancaster City Rite Aid at gunpoint on Friday, Lancaster city police said.

The reward is for information leading to the arrest and convictions of an person that was involved in the armed robbery, the poster reads.

Police responded to the robbery around 8:56 p.m. on March 20, at 825 East Chestnut Street, police said.

Store employees told police that four men entered the store from the main entrance and forced customers and employees to the back of the store at gunpoint, police said.

The men forced an employee to give them narcotics from the pharmacy, police said.

The men left the store in a light-colored sedan that was parked in the 800 block of Chestnut Street, police said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously text a tip by texting "LANCS" and your message to 847411.