For Tamar Ortiz, Hurricane Ian brought back memories she’d rather forget.

“When the tornado alarm went off around 1:30 in the morning she got really nervous and her anxiety level went up, bringing back memories of what she lived through during Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico,” Omaris Garrido, Ortiz’s daughter, said Friday. “She was very vulnerable.”

Garrido, 52, and Ortiz, 80, live in Pembroke Pines in Broward County, 23 miles northwest of Miami, and about 127 miles southeast of Fort Myers Beach in Lee County, which is the area Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday and caused some of the worst devastation.

Ortiz has two other daughters: Iris Rachael Garrido, who lives in Dania City Beach in Broward County, and Ruth Garrido, who lives in New Holland. Dania City Beach is about 25 miles northeast of Miami, and 131 miles southeast of Fort Meyers Beach.

On Friday, Ruth Garrido, 57, shared how her family living in Florida were making out in Ian’s aftermath.

“I know none of my family members got flooded, but one of my elderly uncles still doesn’t have power,” she said. “They are safe though.”

A revived Hurricane Ian set its sights on South Carolina’s coast Friday, with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods after the powerful storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, the Associated Press reported.

Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through riverine streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and buildings. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at least 700 rescues, mostly by air, were conducted Thursday involving the U.S. Coast Guard, the National Guard, and urban search-and-rescue teams, according to the Associated Press.

“We got a lot of rain here and a few tornadoes that did touch down, but we didn’t get hit like the west coast,” Iris Rachael Garrido, 49, a former Columbia School District board director, said Friday from Florida.

But for her mother, who lived in Puerto Rico when it was devastated by Hurricane Maria in 2017, Ian proved to be a traumatic experience.

“Mom lived there alone until now,” Iris Rachael Garrido said. “She escaped Fiona, but then Ian shows up here. All that trauma affected her.”

Ortiz moved to Florida a week before Hurricane Fiona pummeled the island on Sept. 18.

Janice and Tyler Meyerhoffer live in Palm Bay in Brevard County, which is 74 miles southeast of Orlando, and 209 miles northeast of Fort Meyers Beach.

The former Lancaster Township couple said they were fortunate they only got the tail end of the storm.

“Lots of rain and wind and there is some debris outside, but no flooding. Some of our relatives in this area lost power and are still without it. We never lost power,” Janice Meyerhoffer, 31, said. “There is flooding throughout our city, and trees are down, and with electricity out there are no streetlights.”

Manheim resident David Seda’s parents live in Wimauma in Hillsborough County, which is about 30 miles southeast of Tampa, and 148 miles northwest of Fort Meyers Beach.

“I was a little worried because of how much the news was speaking on the severity of the hurricane,” Seda, 33, said Friday. “The fear came more from the unknown… not knowing how close the storm would be to my family and friends.”

In a text message Wednesday, Seda’s parents said they lost power intermittently, and the area experienced a fair share of rain and strong winds, but they are doing OK. Another relative’s house in Naples, however, got flooded and the family is still without power. Naples is in Collier County, which is 27 miles southeast of Fort Meyers Beach.