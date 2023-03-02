After a City Council meeting in December, Nelly Torres found herself asking the same question she’d been asking for years: Why don’t I see people like myself in city government?

Torres, a Latina resident in the city’s southeast quadrant, says representation on council for her neighborhood is long overdue. The lack of southeast voices in city government was a big factor in Torres becoming involved in the Democratic party and, ultimately, for her pulling away from the party after nearly six years.

Right now, no members from the southeast quadrant sit on the seven-seat City Council. As a third-class city, Lancaster is not required to pull candidates from every geographic area to represent their neighborhoods. Council members are elected as at-large officials, primarily using support from the Democratic party to run their campaigns.

Council had the chance to install someone from the southeast in December when a seat vacated by Rep. Izzy Smith-Wade-El was up for appointment. At least two of the 10 applicants for the open seat hailed from the southeast and had resident support.

Council settled on northeast resident Ahmed Ahmed, who had his own group of supporters at the December meeting. Those who spoke against his appointment said they had no personal resentment for Ahmed, but believed the southeast needed more support from the city.

“For me, being in the southeast and never seeing any representation in government — somebody from my neck of the woods — that’s what I need,” Torres said at the council meeting. “It’s just so disheartening to see no matter how hard we try, we just don’t make it.”

The Lancaster Democratic Committee also had the opportunity to support southeast candidates but passed three weeks ago when it left one seat unendorsed for this year’s City Council election. Three council incumbents — Amanda Bakay, Jaime Arroyo and Ahmed Ahmed — received the stamp of approval from the committee, but three candidates with ties to the southeast were denied.

Torres said she believes it boils down to the committee being a “clique” of big names in the party who support one another with a disregard for resident concerns.

“It’s just a bunch of friends. They’re all friends. They’re all connected,” Torres said. “It’s disheartening as someone who volunteered.”

Southeast residents Tene Darby and Andre Gilbert are not letting the party’s decision stop them from pursuing their first official runs for City Council. Darby and Gilbert, who applied for the open seat in the fall, are working to collect enough signatures now to appear on the primary ballot. Both cite serving residents as their reason for running, saying neighbors repeatedly asked them to seek election so the people would have a voice in government.

“I feel like my win is their win,” Darby said.

Party politics

LaRock Hudson, a Democratic activist and former equity, diversity and inclusion fellow for Lancaster city, is one of the people who encouraged Darby to continue her campaign without the party’s backing. Hudson lives in the northeast quadrant but said southeast candidates will offer a break from the status quo of city government, which he believes is falling in line with the party and neglecting residents.

“The residents are what the government should be caring for, and that’s what historically has been missing from government,” Hudson said.

Janet Diaz, a southwest council member who has never been endorsed by the Democratic party during her four runs for an elected office, was the only person who gave a dissenting opinion when Ahmed was selected. She tried to make a motion to support Darby, but was shot down by other council members.

Diaz said December was a missed opportunity for council to make room for the southeast.

“There’s entitled people in the party who feel that no one else is able to have representation in government,” Diaz said.

Bakay, council president, acknowledged that council could have supported a southeast resident two months ago but didn’t take the opportunity. She said it’s “not lost on us” that there is no representation for the southeast, but council’s priority is selecting the person who is best suited to help the community.

“My primary concern is going to be the best person to serve on council and who is going to be the best person to serve the City of Lancaster,” Bakay said.

The southeast community has been historically neglected and underrepresented by Lancaster. In the 1960s, the city tore through the quadrant to make way for more affordable housing units that pushed a majority of poor and marginalized people into the neighborhood. It resulted in a racial and financial segregation of the city that is still felt today.

While council positions are typically an elected position and ultimately decided by the voters, the southeast still lacks the ability to represent itself. Fewer than 1 in 5 city voters live in the southeast. Of the 34,723 city residents registered to vote in 2022, only 6,758 live in the southeast, according to Pennsylvania Department of State election data.

Endorsed candidates can fall back on party support and resources to run a successful campaign, which would be helpful for a candidate from the southeast, where many people are not registered to vote. Some, like Diaz, who scored the most votes out of any council candidate in the 2021 municipal election, are still able to make it through without the party’s backing.

Kevin Ressler, a southeast resident and CEO of United Way of Lancaster County, said the lack of representation and support for his quadrant in the party is an issue that “runs deep.”

Ressler referenced Nelson Polite, the late civil rights activist who lived in the southeast, as a prime example. Polite sought the party’s endorsement during his bids for council in the early 2000s but was never supported. Ressler said Democrats across the city now laud Polite as a major changemaker in Lancaster.

“We’re not supported, whether we have been involved in the (Democratic) committee or those who are not as involved,” Ressler said. “As long as you have underrepresentation on the committee as a whole, and as long as you have a process that’s not geographically representative of the whole, you will continue to have this problem.”

Darby and Gilbert have been members of the city Democratic Committee for several years, with Darby serving as the committee chair last year.

Qualifications vs. stature

Hudson and Torres agree the lack of representation stems from party leadership supporting people who are their friends instead of the right candidates. The southeast, they said, tends to fall outside the “clique.”

As long as someone has the right job title and the right mindset the party is looking for, they can succeed in the committee, Hudson said. He believes community involvement is not a necessity, but instead, it’s important that candidates are willing to do what the party asks of them to get ahead in politics.

Hudson said it’s “disheartening” because candidates like Darby and Gilbert who are active in the city but don’t have prominent job titles are often overlooked.

Marshall Miller, a senior communications manager for Virginia-based Wireless Infrastructure Association and current chair of the Lancaster Democratic Committee, declined to comment for this story.

Ressler acknowledged that his voice is often heard and taken seriously by city officials thanks to his high-ranking position in the United Way. But it shouldn’t have to be that way, he said. The city should still listen to him even if his title was just “city resident.”

Bakay pushed back on the notion that City Council and the Democratic party are strategic in how they support candidates. People are picked for appointments and endorsements based on who they believe will best serve the residents, she said. It’s just a “perception” that people don’t see her or other council members around town as much as candidates like Darby and Gilbert.

“I don’t know what to say about a ‘clique,’ but I know that the people who are working in the Democratic Committee are working to support Democrats,” Bakay said.

As for the critique that council does not listen to residents, Bakay noted that most council members do have their minds set before the official vote due to the nature of the city’s meeting structures. City Council holds public workshops and committee meetings to thoroughly review agenda items, which is where council members often form their opinions on issues.

Moving forward

While Darby and Gilbert are working toward securing enough signatures to appear on the May ballot, getting elected would be only the start of change. Ressler said representation and support within the party is a systemic problem that cannot be changed overnight.

“(It’s) not about individual bad actors, it’s about individuals not taking advantage of trying to change the system,” Ressler said. “They just operate the way things always have, and when people don’t go out of their way to encourage a different way of being and relating to one another, you’re just perpetuating the inequities.”

One solution could be introducing a new form of government through a home rule charter that would require geographic representation on council, Ressler said. Several home rule commission candidates have noted their support for the change.

As the election cycle moves forward, Hudson said, residents should not put the burden of changemaking on one or two candidates. Instead, a win for a southeast candidate would show people that change is possible.

“It will be a sign that this is doable to the average Joe, and they don’t need these conglomerates that either party brings to the table to win the hearts and minds of their friends and neighbors,” Hudson said