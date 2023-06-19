Leroy Hopkins said he was unaware of Juneteenth most of his life.

“I never heard of Juneteenth until 20 years ago,” said the 80-year-old retired Millersville University professor who has researched and written about Lancaster County’s African American history for years.

“Juneteenth was something that was celebrated mostly in Texas,” Hopkins, of Lancaster Township, said. “At the same time, the celebration here was about Black troops that came back from the Civil War because they were not honored in Washington.”

On June 19, 1865, the Union Army arrived in Galveston, Texas, with news that the Civil War was over and enslaved people were free. Texas was the first state to designate Juneteenth as a permanent paid state and/or legal holiday in 1980. Twenty-six other states have followed suit since 2020. Former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed a law in 2019 designating June 19 as Juneteenth National Freedom Day. However, the law doesn’t call for employers to treat June 19 as a legal or official holiday, or to give employees a paid day off. President Joe Biden established Juneteenth as a federal holiday in 2021.

“Juneteenth is kind of new to us,” Nelson Polite Jr. said. “I just wasn’t aware of it and its significance.

The 72-year-old Lancaster city resident is president of the African American Historical Society of South Central Pennsylvania as well as a member of the LancasterHistory board of directors and the Lancaster city planning commission.

“Educational systems have a vital role in teaching and shining light on the history and meaning of Juneteenth, but a lot of the teaching also needs to happen at home,” said Polite Jr., son of the late civil rights leader Nelson Polite Sr., and grandson of the late Abraham Polite Sr., who helped found the Lancaster NAACP in 1923.

Kesha Morant Williams and her husband, Algernon, have already begun sharing those lessons at their East Lampeter Township home with their 7- and 9-year-old sons.

“We work hard to make sure they are aware of the joy, triumphs and challenges linked to our cultural history,” said Kesha Morant Williams, senior advisor for college diversity, equity and belonging at Elizabethtown College. “We want them to know and celebrate all of who they are.”

Morant Williams, 45, said the teaching surrounding the emancipation of slaves needs to be intentional.

“Juneteenth is a significant part of our history that has gone mostly ignored,” she said. “It must be taught and passed down.”

Morant Williams said that although Juneteenth has recently become more significant, its observance should not be as simple as just saying that it was the end of slavery and a good thing for all.

“Perhaps it’s a celebration of joy in the same way that we find joy in honoring the sacrifices of those who came before us,” she said. “But it’s also solemn and infuriating that deep-seeded hatred allowed enslavers to intentionally keep people in bondage.”

‘Black history is American history’

Hopkins said the United States has had two histories running parallel: the majority culture and the African American culture.

“It is important to remember African American history and the struggles that are still going on,” he said. “The stories need to be told because Black history is American history.”

Hopkins said there’s still a lot of Black history that should be taught in schools in relation to U.S. history.

“Basically, you don’t teach about Juneteenth if you want to deny that there was slavery,” he said. “There is growing resistance about teaching it.”

Juneteenth celebrations in the U.S. usually include activities such as parades, picnics, and religious services. In two weeks, the nation will repeat some of these events as it celebrates Independence Day. But Hopkins and Polite Jr. point out Independence Day’s meaning wasn’t the same for slaves, and the meaning is still questioned by African Americans today.

“When it comes to freedom, how do you celebrate freedom when you haven’t been set free yet?” Hopkins asked.

Polite Jr. said Independence Day was irrelevant to slaves because they were still living in bondage.

“They were told they were free, but they were not liberated because liberation means we have social, economic and political equity,” he said. “While there was physical freedom, we still question the psychological freedom and the equity and economic components of freedom.”

With Juneteenth gaining more national attention after it became a federal holiday two years ago, Hopkins said the commemorations of this moment in history should make way for more lessons.

“Martin Luther King was reduced to one speech, became a holiday and the rest of his life was completely ignored. It’s easy to go through the motions and celebrate,” he said. “But we should really be learning about how our history was shaped. A Juneteenth holiday is a great idea, but picnics and barbecues are the easy way. It needs to be put into a learning concept, not just a day off.”