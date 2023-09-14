A Lancaster County resident won $1.3 million from playing a Pennsylvania Lottery online game.

The player won $1,301,286.74 playing Jackpot Spectacular, a game that generates random symbols on a player’s computer or wireless devices, with prizes awarded when at least three symbols are connected. Winnings are boosted by multiplier and jackpot tokens that are generated on the board.

Players can wager from 50 cents to $50 on each game.

The game has a progressive jackpot shared with the state of Virginia, helping to increase the amount that can be won quickly. Pennsylvania is one of 14 states to sell online lottery tickets.