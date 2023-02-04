For the first time in months, Edna Amaro is feeling upbeat about finding a home after sharing her story with LNP | LancasterOnline last week.

Amaro’s optimism about finding a new place to live before she is evicted from her North Water Street apartment April 1 comes courtesy of a community banding together to find a solution. In the last week, a GoFundMe account created by city resident Heather Teysko has raised over $20,000. Teysko also created an email, helpednaamaro@gmail.com, where people can send affordable housing tips.

In October, the 78-year-old learned she would be evicted after her previous landlord sold the building. Amaro, who receives a monthly Social Security check, said she will not be able to afford the new rent after the unit is renovated. Josh Gibbel, the new property owner, said the house needs to be brought up to code and the work will be too extensive for Amaro to continue living there.

As the community continues to give to Amaro’s cause — the last GoFundMe donation was Thursday — the question is what to do with the money. James Orgass of MidPenn Legal Services, who has worked with Amaro since the fall, said they are navigating the legal red tape so Amaro can get the money while keeping her current benefits.

“We are sorting through the complicated legal issues in Edna’s case and trying to find the best path forward that allows Edna to utilize the GoFundMe proceeds as quickly as possible for a new apartment while preserving her health insurance and Social Security,” Orgass said via email.

Rep. Izzy Smith-Wade-El, who represents the 49th District, which includes southern Lancaster city, said his office will continue to be involved in the process to secure housing for Amaro. He has reached out to local nonprofits, he said, to see if any would transfer the money to Amaro to prevent any of the donations from going to taxes.

However, Smith-Wade-El said he has put his search on hold while MidPenn figures out the legal process of using GoFundMe.

Gibbel said he visits Amaro a few times a week now to see how she’s doing. He has been “impressed, but not surprised” by the outpouring of support Lancaster has shown toward Amaro, he said, and is also looking for housing options for her.