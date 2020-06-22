In 13 years, Bryan Cutler has gone from an X-ray technologist with little political clout to Pennsylvania’s Speaker of the House.

The Peach Bottom Republican was unanimously elected Monday by his colleagues on both sides of the aisle to take the gavel from veteran lawmaker Mike Turzai, who resigned on June 15 and ended his five-year run leading the chamber.

In what is one of the fastest rises in ranks since 1967, Cutler quickly ascended from majority whip in 2015, to majority leader in 2019, and now to speaker. At 45, he is the youngest speaker since Bill DeWeese in 1993, who was 43 when elected.

Cutler is also the first speaker from Lancaster County since Rep. Aaron Hess, who served in the position from 1929 to 1930, when the stock market crash launched the country into the Great Depression. With unemployment now at its worst levels since then, Cutler is stepping into the speaker role as the state continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think that history has made it plain that the shortest speeches are often the best," Cutler said during his first remarks as speaker. "Today my words will not be short because they are the best, they will be short because this General Assembly and this House of Representatives does not have time to waste."

Rep. Dave Hickernell (R., West Donegal) nominated Cutler on the House floor, noting he and other former representatives from Lancaster County knew “almost immediately” that Cutler had potential to become a leader in the House.

“Most of you know that I’ve been one of Bryan’s biggest cheerleaders over the years, but even I never imagined that he would so quickly rise through the ranks to be whip, majority leader and today be a candidate for speaker of this great House,” Hickernell said during his nomination remarks before Cutler was elected.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Cutler was also nominated by Rep. Pam DeLissio, a Philadelphia County Democrat. She spoke at his invitation. DeLissio, who worked with Cutler for 18 months to improve a piece of health care legislation, said by inviting a colleague from the minority party, he was setting up his speakership as a reminder to “find that joint path forward.”

After being sworn in, Cutler was handed the gavel by former Rep. Scott Boyd, who previously represented the district now held by Rep. Keith Greiner (R., Upper Leacock).

The speaker of the House is tasked with leading the chamber and enforcing the rules. Speakers can use their top position to push personal policy priorities, which former speaker Turzai would do. He is also one of the main voices negotiating budgets with Gov. Tom Wolf.

The Republican caucus will elect its new majority leader and other top spots later today.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.