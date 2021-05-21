School District of Lancaster will rename two of its schools after Black women as part of a districtwide effort to rename buildings named after slave owners and others who don’t fit the city school district’s values.

The school board on Wednesday night chose to name Southeast Middle School, formerly named after Revolutionary War general and slave owner Edward Hand, after Hazel I. Jackson, the first Black woman to teach in Lancaster. It also selected Millersville University professor and equitable education advocate Rita Smith-Wade-El to replace James Buchanan, the United States' 15th president who also owned slaves, as Buchanan Elementary School’s namesake.

The new names will take effect July 1.

“Hazel I. Jackson and Dr. Rita Smith-Wade-El were two trailblazing women educators, and it is fitting to acknowledge their influence in our community in this way,” Lancaster Superintendent Damaris Rau said Thursday. “Their legacies will live on, and they will continue to serve as inspirations to future generations of students.”

The decision wraps up a yearlong phase kicking off a long process that could result in renaming five Lancaster schools in total. It all started with pressure last summer when many community members wanted the school board to remove the name of the middle school formerly named after Hand due to his participation in slavery.

In July 2020, the school board removed Hand’s name and temporarily replaced it with Southeast, then embarked on a formal renaming process. A 15-member renaming committee, led by school board Vice President Robin Goodson, spearheaded the effort, which included nominations and presentations from the public.

The Lancaster NAACP applauded the school board for choosing Jackson and Smith-Wade-El for the first two schools considered.

“Rita Smith-Wade-El and Hazel Jackson helped to shape my personal vision about public education, leading to our branch’s work for justice and equity in education,” chapter President Blanding Watson said Thursday. “Our Education Committee is actively working in these very schools, among many others, to honor both women’s legacies and help infuse the curriculum with diversity, equity, and inclusion of the histories and ideas of Black and Latino studies and multi-cultural curriculum.”

The decision, however, wasn’t easy, particularly for Buchanan.

The school board in recent months had winnowed nominees down to six — three for each school. Southeast’s finalists were Jackson; Leon “Buddy” Glover, Lancaster’s first Black public school principal; and Lancaster historian Leroy Hopkins. Buchanan’s were Smith-Wade-El; U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg; and Ruby Bridges, the first Black student to integrate an elementary school in the South.

For Southeast, the board on Wednesday tallied seven votes for Jackson and two for Glover.

To begin the discussion for Buchanan, board member Kareena Rios made a motion to table the decision after some Buchanan parents had expressed frustration with the renaming process.

Critics said names involving locations — like, say, West End Elementary School — were given an unfair disadvantage compared to actual people’s names. What’s more, some said, the decision to rename Buchanan was lumped into the renaming conversation after residents complained about Southeast’s former name — and because a new Buchanan school is expected to open in the fall — not necessarily because parents wanted Buchanan’s name changed.

Rios said she simply wanted to make sure residents’ concerns were heard, not because she didn’t want to change the school’s name.

Her motion failed 3-6, with Rios, Ramon Escudero and Mara Creswell McGrann voting in favor.

In a tense vote, Smith-Wade-El earned five votes to Bridges’ four.