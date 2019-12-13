Lancaster-area landlords' failure to upgrade water meters in a timely fashion won't result in tenants water being shut off, at least for now.
"Tenant-occupied rental properties will be removed from the shutoff list until further notice," a midday Friday post on Lancaster city's Facebook page said. "Rentals will be handled with a separate process at a later time while we continue to try to make contact with landlords who have still not responded."
Even with those rentals removed, there were still about 1,500 properties that have not yet made appointments for mandatory water meter upgrade, according to the post. As of Monday, the number stood at a little over 2,600.
City Chief of Staff Jess King has said property owners have typically been sent at least six notifications.
The city is publicizing a map and list of properties where appointments have yet to be scheduled despite multiple notifications, and asking the community for help in reaching them.
The city’s contractor, Grid One, is installing small electronic devices systemwide to allow remote meter reading, which the city says will improve efficiency and accuracy and help catch leaks early. When installers discover outdated meters, they’re being replaced as well.
The installations and meter upgrades are free. In a handful of cases, installers have uncovered plumbing problems that needed to be repaired before the installations could be completed. Those repairs are at the property owner’s expense.