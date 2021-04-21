Air quality in the Lancaster region is once again ranked among the worst in the nation, with pollution levels that pose threats to both human and environmental health.

Short-term particulate pollution earned Lancaster a failing grade in the American Lung Association’s 2021 State of the Air report. Released today, the report is based on measurement of airborne pollutants in more than 200 metropolitan areas for the years 2017 through 2019, the most recent period for which accurate data is available.

Particulate pollution can pose a threat to human health by exacerbating asthma, allergies and sinus issues, said Steve Lando, a local physician who specializes in lung health. Lando said he often deals with those ailments while treating local patients, and he’s hard pressed to offer advice for how to avoid polluted air.

“That’s a tough one because what are you going to do when you walk outside if you are bothered by it? How do you avoid that? I’m not sure there is an easy way,” said Lando, president of Pulmonary Associates of Lancaster and medical director at Lancaster General Hospital’s Pulmonary Department.

Still, the report found some good news for the Lancaster region, including fewer days with high concentrations of smog or ground-level ozone, a harmful gas that forms when pollutants from automobiles, power plants and industrial activities react with sunlight.

In compiling the report card, lung association officials assigned grades in three categories — annual ozone pollution; annual particulate pollution; and short-term, 24-hour spikes in particulate pollution.

In the Lancaster area, the two year-round metrics resulted in passing grades, improving slightly in the 2021 report when compared to the previous three-year period.

But the number of days that saw short-term, 24-hour spikes in particulate pollution more than doubled, from an average of about 2 days annually in the 2020 report to 4.5 days in 2021. That increase ended three straight years of improving scores in this measure, association officials said.

And as a result, the Lancaster area was ranked the 24th worst out of the 216 communities across the nation evaluated for short-term spikes of air pollution.

Tiny but harmful

Particulate pollution is made up of microscopic solids and liquids floating in air, according to Jessica J. Kelly, an associate professor and chair of Millersville University’s Geography Department.

“Particulate matter, in general, is any smoke, soot, dirt or dust, and it is comprised of hundreds of different chemicals,” Kelly said.

The State of the Air report specifically focused on easily inhalable particles no larger than 2.5 micrometers, much smaller than the width of a human hair.

The pollutants are created by many activities, including farming, certain types of manufacturing, burning, vehicle emissions and construction, Kelly said. All of those sources are common in Lancaster County, home to a confluence of highways, urban settings and rural landscapes, she said.

“It should not be a surprise that Lancaster has an air quality problem,” Kelly said, given the area’s poor rankings in past American Lung Association reports.

It’s a problem with potential to cause harm to more than just human lungs, she said.

“Particulate matter can be extremely harmful to the environment,” she said. “(It) can make freshwater lakes and streams acidic, and it can have major impacts on ecosystems — contributing to damage to forests, wildlife and coastal areas.”

In the case of the 2021 report, Lancaster’s failing grade for short-term particulate pollution was likely linked to pollution levels recorded in 2019 at two local air monitoring stations, said Kevin Stewart, environmental health director for the American Lung Association’s Mid-Atlantic region.

State expert Sean Nolan elaborated, pointing to two multi-day periods of poor air quality in February and December of 2019. In both months, the weather — little wind, coupled with cold, dense air — allowed pollution to build up, said Nolan, who works for the state Department of Environmental Protection’s Bureau of Air Quality.

Local sources

According to Kelly, air that flows from other communities to Lancaster County’s largely flat, deforested landscape also contributes to bad local air quality.

Nolan said the same, explaining that Lancaster is at times downwind of multiple large urban areas, including Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, as well as the Ohio Valley and Pittsburgh — areas home to millions of vehicles and and dozens of coal-fired power plants.

However, he said the amount of pollution carried by weather from those areas to Lancaster County has drastically decreased over the past decade. He credited greater emissions controls and regulations.

“They are becoming more locally based,” he said, referring to the source of pollutants measured in Lancaster.

It’s a claim backed by Richard Clark, chair of the Earth Sciences Department at Millersville University, where he teaches meteorology.

On Monday, Clark and Michella Salvitti, a graduate student studying integrated scientific applications, spoke about a recent analysis of local air pollution data.

Salvitti said she examined poor-air days over a decade from 2010 to 2020, specifically looking at information in monitoring data that allows pollutants to be traced to their areas of origin.

Though Clark admitted he initially suspected out-of-town pollutants would play a larger role in those short-term bad-air spikes, the research failed to show any significant contributions.

“It seems that we have to fess up to the fact that … it is a local problem,” he said.

Threat to all ages

Air pollution is an issue that needs to be taken seriously because of its impact on human health, said Stewart with the American Lung Association.

“Particle pollution can lodge deep in the lungs and can even enter the bloodstream. It can trigger asthma attacks, heart attacks and strokes and cause lung cancer,” Stewart said, offering similar warnings about ozone.

Stewart also pointed out that children, older adults and people already suffering from illnesses like asthma are especially at-risk.

Lando, the local lung specialist, said air pollution risks have become of greater concern over the past year as COVID-19 spread, presenting a higher threat to those with underlying respiratory illnesses. He’s even had conversations with patients about local air quality.

They’re conversations likely to continue following today’s release of the 2021 State of the Air report, he said, adding that he was unhappy with the results.

“I live here. I love living here,” he said, “but it is just disappointing to hear.”

Read the full State of the Air report at www.lung.org.