Lancaster city’s recycling center will be closed until next week as a precaution after employees were potentially exposed to COVID-19.

The city-owned recycling drop-off center at 850 New Holland Avenue is scheduled to reopen at 7 a.m. Monday.

According to city spokesperson Amber Strazzo, concerns about potential virus exposure at the center are focused solely on employees.

“We have no reason to believe any customers were exposed,” she said.

There are eight employees who work at the center -- two recycling aides who work in the drop-off area and six others who work in attached office space.

The center is intended to supplement the city’s weekly curbside trash and recycling collection programs, officials said.

At the center, members of the public, including non-residents, can drop off recyclable waste -- paper products, cardboard, certain plastics, aluminum and glass. There is no fee to use the center.

Between 18 and 22 tons of recyclables are processed at the center in an average week, Strazzo said.

Prior to the ongoing closure, the facility was open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

Related coverage