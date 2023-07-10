Heavy thunderstorms crossing Lancaster County brought more than two inches of rain to Lancaster County over the weekend, much-needed relief following two months of little measurable rainfall in the county.

The National Weather Service out of State College recorded 2.33 inches of rain in Lancaster since Friday, bringing the monthly rain total to 2.56 inches. That’s well above the rainfall average of 1.30 inches for the first ten days of July. The average is 4.39 inches for the whole month.

Likewise, the Millersville University Weather Information Center recorded nearly 1.2 inches of rain on July 9 alone. According to WIC data, the 1.54 inches of rain so far this month is more than a quarter-inch above normal. Only April has exceeded its monthly average rainfall total this year.

No major rivers in the county recorded flooding conditions, but residents took to social media to show isolated flooding instances over the weekend in Lancaster city and Manheim Townships. Areas closer to Philadelphia and the state’s northeast reported some flooding, with the American Red Cross deploying disaster relief teams to Reading to help displaced residents.

The stormfront that passed over the county is moving north, covering New England over the week. The Associated Press reported New York and Vermont governors declared a state of emergency over the weekend, and the flooding killed one resident of the Hudson Valley who tried to escape her home.

Both the NWS and WIC are still reporting annual rainfall totals far below average, with the NWS reporting a five-inch deficit in Lancaster County and the WIC reporting 6 inches.

The state of Pennsylvania is currently under a drought watch, which has not been changed by the storms. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, parts of the county near the Susquehanna River were considered to be in a severe drought as of July 4.

Leon Ressler, an agronomy educator at Penn State Extension, said Monday afternoon that the crops in the field are in good shape after the weekend’s rain.

“We're hoping the rainfall continues the rest of the growing season,” Ressler said. “You never know but looks promising right now.”

It’s too soon to tell how much the lack of rain will impact the harvest, but according to Ressler, crops withstand dry spells better earlier in the season.

“But we’re not done yet,” Ressler said. “If the dry weather comes back, we could still have a problem.”

The NWS is forecasting a sunny beginning of the week with a significant chance of showers beginning Thursday and going into the weekend, with highs around the lower 90s.