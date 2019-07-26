Lancaster County residents with ties to Puerto Rico say they’re largely pleased with the decision of the U.S. territory’s disgraced governor to step aside but remain uncertain about the island’s future.

For the dozens of people attending the second day of the 36th annual Hispanic Festival at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Lancaster on Thursday evening, news from Puerto Rico was the hot topic.

“I’m happy to see what happened,” Lancaster Township resident Juan Reyes said. “It’s just so corrupt.”

Puerto Rican Gov. Ricardo “Ricky” Rosselló announced his pending resignation in a video late Wednesday night. He will leave the governorship Aug. 2.

In his nearly 14-minute resignation video posted online, Rosselló cited accomplishments under his administration, including tax cuts, establishing what he called “new industries” on the island, including medical marijuana and sports betting, as well as gaining federal assistance for residents affected by Hurricane Maria.

Protests erupted after a leak of nearly 900 pages of messages between Rosselló and his close associates on the Telegram app were published online by Puerto Rico’s Center for Investigative Journalism.

The messages contained disparaging remarks against constituents, including women, members of the LGBT community and victims of Hurricane Maria, according to the Associated Press.

Lancaster city resident Sergio Albino was in Puerto Rico earlier this week and said he saw protests firsthand from the southern town of Guanica.

“No one went to work,” the 59-year-old said, citing the fallout from the leaked messages. “Puerto Rico was paralyzed.”

Puerto Rico still faces a daunting $70 billion debt, as well as continued rebuilding following Hurricane Maria. The island has received less than a third of the $40 billion in assistance promised from the federal government, according to the Associated Press.

With Rosselló’s pending departure, what does it mean for the future of Puerto Rico?

“Who knows,” Reyes said. “It’s hard to tell.”

Albino said the instability in Puerto Rico is a testament to the need for Puerto Rican statehood. “Both sides (of Puerto Rican politics) are going to do nothing for the island,” he said.

New York resident Marciano Torres, in Lancaster to visit family, is convinced more purging from the highest levels of Puerto Rican government is what is needed to ensure lasting change, whatever that means.

“When there’s one snake, there’s more in the den,” he said.