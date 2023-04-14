An illuminated glass-and-steel staircase in the lobby of the new Lancaster Public Library pulls in visitors from Ewell Plaza. Twenty-three of the steps bear an inscription – each one in a different language spoken by Lancaster County residents – of the word ‘discover.’

With more space and technology, the new library in downtown Lancaster has been designed for the entire community to do just that.

“We had a discussion about what sums up the library, and we decided on the word ‘discover,’” said Lissa Holland, the library’s executive director.

Lancaster Public Library’s long-awaited move from its current spot two blocks away at 125 N. Duke St. is fast approaching. The library will open in its new location at 151 N. Queen St. in late May.

Next Wednesday, the North Duke street location will permanently close its doors. Over the next month it will relocate its collection, which includes approximately 196,000 books, audiobooks and DVDs.

The $9.5 million project is being funded through a mix of state grants, savings and private donors. A $10 million capital campaign to fund the project and add $500,000 to the library’s endowment is 90% complete.

The new two-story, 43,000-square-foot space sits on the ground floor of the 325-space Christian Street Parking garage. The library has a no cost, 99-year lease from the Lancaster Parking Authority.

At the top of the lobby staircase sits the children’s library, a new dedicated young-adult library, and public reading area opening onto a terrace overlooking Ewell Plaza. The children’s section will have a new version of the reading circle currently located at the North Duke Street library, and the grandfather clock from the current library will be moved to the new location.

The new library has 12 public computers, four study rooms, and dedicated spaces for events and meetings.

“We’re excited to work with other organizations to become a community hub. Libraries are becoming a gathering space, and we’re excited to offer a variety of gathering spaces,” Holland said.

Unexpected offer

The opportunity to move to Ewell Plaza came at just the right time for the library.

The 70-year-old North Duke Street location needed renovations, but the cost was more than the library could afford. In 2018, an unexpected offer came to be a part of an effort led by the parking authority to renovate the 100 block of North Queen Street, once known as Lancaster Square.

“We had taken a moment to evaluate our options, and then this opportunity landed in front of us,” said Aaron Sherman, president of the library’s board of trustees.

Moving to Ewell Plaza made sense financially, put the library in a busy area and gave it a chance to design its ideal space.

The project wasn’t without challenges. Construction costs increased from an initial estimate of $6.4 million following the pandemic, Sherman said.

The redevelopment project, which included the plaza, the parking garage and new retail space, went through COVID and construction delays. That pushed back the beginning of construction for the library.

The library has agreed to sell the North Duke Street building to members of St. James Episcopal Church, which is located on the same block. Sherman declined to provide the sale price.

Moving day

The library is nearly complete. New bookshelves sit empty in anticipation of the move. New furniture is on the way.

The library will begin its move on April 22 with a parade of books between 10 a.m. and noon. Anyone can come and carry a book from the North Duke Street library to the new Ewell Plaza location. A moving company will take care of the rest in the coming weeks.

Holland said the space will be open when the library’s summer reading program begins June 3.

Last week, the parking authority announced that Busy Bodies Play Cafe, an indoor children's play area, will open next door to the library on Ewell Plaza. One reason the parking authority chose them as a tenant was that they would complement the library.

“Between (the cafe), the library, Ewell Plaza and Binns Park, this is all of a sudden becoming an amazing destination for young families,” Sherman said.

Changes at the plaza will also include the installation of colored aluminum tubing that will be hung vertically on the Christian Street Garage façade. A $1.36 million bid for installation of that public art was approved last month by the parking authority board. The public art has sparked controversy over the design aesthetic as well as the price, which was originally supposed to be $600,000.

The plaza is named for Henry Norwood “Barney” Ewell, a Lancaster resident and sprinter who won a gold and two silver medals at the 1948 Olympics. A bronze statue of Ewell in a running stance is situated near the Queen Street side of the plaza. Created by sculptor Chad Fisher of York County, the statue was dedicated in November 2022.