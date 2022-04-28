Local officials promised a “21st-century” library for county residents at a Thursday event downtown to kick off construction on the interior of the new Lancaster Public Library at the also-being-built Ewell Plaza, formerly Lancaster Square.

“We are looking forward to welcoming you all back for a ribbon-cutting within a year of today,” said Aaron Sherman, president of the library’s board of trustees, at the gathering at the Holiday Inn Lancaster. A view of the next-door Christian Street Parking Garage, soon to open, served as a backdrop for the event.

Library officials also released new renderings Thursday to show interior designs for the new space and revealed they were $2.8 million away from a $10 million fundraising goal to build and outfit the inside with new computers, Wi-Fi and other amenities and add $500,000 to the library’s endowment.

Plans for the new library also include a designated children’s library, a new young adult space, meeting rooms for local groups and an outdoor terrace on the second floor.

One perk of occupying space below a parking garage: The structure’s elevator will open directly to the library, according to library officials.

The library secured $3.25 million in state grants for the project and reserved $3.5 million from the library’s savings account to help fund the interior construction, according to library officials. It plans to put $3.5 million from private donors toward the project as well.

The skeleton of the new library and the garage above it are already in place. The Lancaster Parking Authority, which has managed the project, announced earlier this week that the garage will open to the public May 16.

The parking authority’s $34 million Ewell Plaza project essentially gives the library a bare 43,000-square-foot space in the garage structure’s first two floors at no cost. The parking authority also agreed to a rent-free 99-year lease, according to library and parking authority officials.

The Christian Street Parking Garage and Ewell Plaza project, which began in September 2019, endured complications and delays during the coronavirus pandemic.

Those issues included an engineering error when crews surveyed the garage site, supply-chain delays, and a lawsuit over the public art piece for the garage’s front-facing facade.

It's been “simply the most difficult and challenging project to manage in my career,” the parking authority’s executive director, Larry Cohen, said earlier this week. “So, this was not easy, and there’s more to come.”

Among the dignitaries at Thursday’s event were Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace, state Rep. Mike Sturla and “Jeopardy” champion and Lancaster native Brad Rutter.