Bill Oster worked at the Lancaster Public Library for 28 years, earning a reputation among his colleagues as a knowledgeable man with a dry sense of humor.

On Jan. 24, Oster’s 76th birthday, his tenure came to an end when he died unexpectedly at work, his sister, Doris Oster, said. The library immediately closed and remained closed the following day to give staff time to grieve and process what happened.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed Oster died of heart disease.

Oster had worked in the library’s accounting department since 1995, becoming not only a source of knowledge to his colleagues but also a friend who will be deeply missed, according to the library's executive director, Lissa Holland.

“He loves the library,” she said. “So we have some comfort that he died someplace where he was that he liked being, and he was with some of his library family.”

Everyone called him “Bill,” short for William, said Doris Oster, 74. She and her brother were always close, she said. They were both born in Lancaster, always living there, except from 1966 to 1972, when Oster was in the Army, spending most of his time at a military base in Killen, Texas. He also was close with her daughter Tracy, of Manheim.

“We had the same friends; we had the same values,” Doris Oster said. “We were brother and sister, so of course you have your moments where you don't agree … but we always got along well.”

Doris Oster described her brother as an easy person to get along with.

“His friends really miss him already, too, because I've had many calls and questions,” she said. “They're just having a hard time.”

Cindy Farley, the library's chief financial officer, said Oster was her assistant since she started her tenure in 2007. Sharing an office for about 15 years allowed them to become good friends.

“He was quiet, but he had a dry sense of humor,” Farley said. “He would just sit quietly, and then come out with something that would just make you roll on the floor. He was just such a hoot.”

Farley also remembered Oster as being thoughtful and detail-oriented.

“If he found out that you liked something, in particular, he would go out of his way to share,” she said. “And the way he was with me is how he was with everyone, like if he would do whatever he could to be able to see happiness in someone else.”

Kelsey Kolvek, an accountant at the library, met Oster when she started working there three years ago. Even though she started her job remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Oster always made himself available to answer questions.

“He was just a very positive role model and always, absolutely loved his job,” Kolvek said. “He loved coming to work, and he loved the people he worked with.”

Holland also said Oster was her go-to person if she had a question, calling him “a walking encyclopedia of Lancaster history” who knew a vast array of minute details from the last 50 years.

“He shared his love of Lancaster with all of us at the library,” she said.

Oster’s sister said he enjoyed taking trips to the beach in Atlantic City and visiting museums in Philadelphia. Oster also was a big reader and lover of crossword puzzles and collected vinyl records from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s, mentioning Fleetwood Mac and Pink Floyd as two of his favorite groups.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to his co-workers at the library for their care and concern. They will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that any donations be made in Oster’s name to the Lancaster Boys Club, 231 W. Lemon St., Lancaster, PA 17603 or Water Street Mission, P.O. Box 7508, Lancaster, PA 17604-7508. For online condolences, visit cremationpa.com.