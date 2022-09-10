The Lancaster Public Library is scheduled to offer training to teach people how to administer Narcan, the opioid overdose antidote, and provide information about addiction to the public at two sessions on Monday, Sept. 19.

The free training coincides with the observance of National Recovery Month and is intended to put the life-saving drug into the hands of the public and show how easy and safe it is to use.

“The opioid problem affects many people across all spectrums of life,” said Lissa Holland, the library’s executive director.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health professionals will conduct the training and provide Narcan nasal spray to participants. Sessions last 90 minutes and are offered at 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and are capped at 30 people per session. Registration is here.

Holland arranged the training to library staff last month after learning about Lancaster General Health’s outreach program when the library had a booth next to the hospital’s booth at Lancaster’s Open Streets in June. There, she met and spoke with Debra Bard, a certified drug and alcohol counselor at the hospital.

Based on the success of the staff training — it was voluntary, but all staff attended — Holland decided to host sessions for the public.

Holland said she does not have a personal connection to the opioid epidemic, nor has anyone overdosed at the library, but she said she recognizes it can affect anyone at nearly any time or place.

“Being in an urban setting and being open to all, no questions asked, I thought it was a great idea and the management team agreed,” Holland said.

Lancaster General Health has offered Narcan training to organizations, such as the Lancaster County Food Hub, as well as to school nurses and treatment organizations. But the library events will be the first training Lancaster General Health is offering to the general public.

“It's very exciting to me because this is certainly one of the goals that we have is that anyone can administer Narcan in the community — both safely and legally,” Bard said. “... to get those messages out to the general public, it not only empowers people to be able to save lives, but also addresses the stigma that surrounds Narcan and asking for help and giving help.”

Administering Narcan is safe, Bard said.

“There are no adverse effects from Narcan. So if it's not an overdose, and someone administers Narcan, it’s fine. There won't be any negative effects,” Bard said.

The programs will also cover how to identify an overdose, overdose death statistics, protection from liability under Pennsylvania’s Good Samaritan Law, and taking care of oneself after an overdose rescue.

Lancaster General Health received a four-year grant for $117,600 from the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration for Narcan training and distribution.