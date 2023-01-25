The Lancaster Public Library has been closed since Tuesday to mourn the death of a staff member.

The library's 125 N. Duke St. location closed unexpectedly on Tuesday, with a sign outside saying the closure was due to a medical emergency.

Wednesday night's events at the library have been canceled, and it library is expected to reopen on Thursday at 9 a.m.

"... We are taking some time and space to begin processing this loss. Thank you for your understanding," was posted on the library's Facebook page.

Efforts to reach library representatives for additional details have been unsuccessful.