Lancaster protesters stop marching to take man, lying on sidewalk, to the hospital

Antiracism protesters Thursday interrupted a march through Lancaster to help a man they found collapsed on the sidewalk.

After minutes passed without an ambulance responding to their 911 call, some in the group of about 50 marchers took the man to the hospital in the back of a pickup that had led the mid-afternoon march across town.

“A lot of the money that we would get from defunding the police would really help the community and situations like that,” protester Alaak Deu said after the group’s emergency response in the 400 block of South Shippen Street.

The phrase “defund the police” has become a national rallying cry for protesters who favor reallocating money to social services and other ways of handling nonviolent emergencies.

The man’s health problem was unclear as he lay next to an entrance of In The Light Ministries. He needed assistance getting up and getting into the pickup.

“We just decided to help,” Deu said. “This is our community. We are the people. We stick together.”

After the man was taken to the hospital, the remaining protesters continued marching and chanting. They returned to Art Park, where speakers gave talks about their experiences with racism and the need for change.

“I felt like I was being talked at instead of listened to. I felt dismissed,” Sobeida Rosa, 22, said of her recent experience addressing Lancaster City Council.

Rosa said the reforms city officials have been highlighting were already in place and are “nothing but an attempt to silence us.”

Earlier during Thursday’s march, the group blocked the intersection of South Ann and Green streets to honor the memory of George Floyd. Some took a knee with fists raised; others lay on their bellies.

“Why are they laying down? Why are they calling for their mom?” Jazcity Santana said her 6-year-old son, Tristan Bell, asked when she brought her three children outside to see the street protest, which lasted 8 minutes, 46 seconds, the length of time associated with Floyd’s death in the custody of police.

Tristan, sitting beside the curb, kneeled and raised his fist.

“My children are black,” Santana said. “I think it’s important to have the kids out and see this.”

But she said she’s not sure how to answer her son’s questions.

“I have to figure out a way to explain it to him,” Santana said. “That’s going to take time.”

